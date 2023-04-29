Google Tensor G3 processor, top stream 9 cores, Samsung 4nm process

Google may hold the I/O developer conference in May this year, and launch two new-generation Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones at the conference. The reason why the two mobile phones have attracted much attention this time is that they are equipped with the Tensor G3 processor, and consumers are looking forward to its performance.

Recently, information about the Tensor G3 processor has begun to flow out. According to foreign technology media WccFtech, the reliable source Revegnus revealed that the Tensor G3 processor will adopt the “1+4+4” nine-core design. They are 1 Cortex-X3 core of 3.30GHz + 4 Cortex-A715 cores of 2.60GHz + 4 Cortex-A510 cores of 2.20GHz-2.30GHz. It’s a pity that because Apple’s orders almost occupy TSMC’s 3nm process, Qualcomm occupies the main TSMC 4nm process, resulting in the GoogleTensor G3 processor still using Samsung’s 4LPP process, not the 4LPP+ process that produces Exynos 2400.

Tensor G3

ARM Cortex-X3 MP1 3.3 GHz + ARM Cortex-A715 MP4 2.6 GHz + ARM Cortex-A510 MP4 2.2~2.3 GHz If SF hasn’t fooled us again, this chip will beat the 8 gen2.

Because SF4 does not “nominally” lose to TSMC N4 pic.twitter.com/g4A9x2eC7Y — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 28, 2023

It is reported that the Google Tensor G3 processor is based on Samsung’s unreleased Exynos 2300 processor, but it is different in graphics. Exynos 2300 uses a custom solution in cooperation with AMD, while Tensor G3 uses ARM’s Mali GPU core.

In terms of performance, refer to the Google Pixel 7 Pro equipped with Tensor G2, its performance is close to the Snapdragon 888/888+ processor, the single-core running score is 1068, the multi-core running score is 3149, and the running score of AnTuTu V9 is about 800,000. Tensor G3 will improve on this foundation.