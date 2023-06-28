Google terminates the development of Project Iris virtual vision device and turns to build an augmented reality software platform (195393)

Google has discontinued its virtual vision application project Project Iris, and is now turning to the development of an augmented reality software platform, and may cooperate with Samsung to create a new head-mounted device.

Last year, after the news that it would enter the virtual vision application market again with the Project Iris project, the Business Insider website reported that Google had terminated the development of this project.

Prior to this, relevant reports claimed that Google’s project was also led by Clay Bavor, the project leader of “Project Starline”, and the team members also included Scott Huffman, who participated in the design of the Google Assistant service application, and Shahram Izadi of the ARcore team.

However, as Clay Bavor has left Google a few days ago, and Google has also undergone changes such as layoffs and organizational reorganization, the Project Iris project has been shelved.

As the development model of Project Iris continues to be adjusted internally, it seems that it is more inclined to create a software platform corresponding to augmented reality applications, and hopes to authorize it to other companies for use in accordance with the Android development model, and may even plan to cooperate with Samsung to create a new augmented reality application. Augmented reality headset.

Google did not make any response to this, but obviously did not give up the development plan of the virtual vision application market.

Earlier, Google had acquired North, a Canadian human-computer interaction interface design company, to create a new environment computing interaction model. In addition, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of Google’s device and service department, confirmed the acquisition of Raxium, a startup company headquartered in California that is dedicated to Micro LED technology research and development, so as to help create a new generation of virtual vision headsets.