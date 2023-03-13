Due to the diminishing necessity, Google announced that starting from Chrome 111 version, it will no longer provide the junk program cleaning plug-in tool for Windows Chrome.

Google launched the Chrome browser cleaning tool (Chrome Cleanup Tool) in 2015, which can automatically repair changes made by Chrome by ad injection or homepage hijacking programs, and remove these software. However, this tool used to be installed forcibly, which disgusted users. Google only allowed users to remove it at the end of 2018.

Google Cleanup Tool has removed 800 million malicious programs so far, but the harm of junk programs in the Windows environment has declined today. Firstly, the proportion of Chrome users reporting junk programs is decreasing, only 3% last year, and only 0.06% of the scans by the Chrome cleaning tool last month detected junk programs. Secondly, the function of this tool can also be replaced by other tools, such as Google Safe Browsing and anti-virus software can block file-type junk programs. And the review process of Chrome Web Store can also prevent malicious plug-ins in advance.

Finally, Google pointed out that online security threats have changed, such as cookie stealing programs are replacing them, so Google has also blocked phishing or fraudulent letters, malicious login pages and malicious program downloads through enhanced verification processes and advanced heuristic algorithms.

Therefore, starting from Chrome 111, Windows users can no longer activate the Chrome Cleanup Tool through the security check request or the “Reset Settings and Cleanup” option on the Chrome Settings page. Chrome will also remove a component that periodically scans Windows and prompts users when suspicious programs are found.

But Google said that without this tool, Google Safe Internet can still automatically detect unwanted programs. Users can also go to the “Security” item of the Chrome settings page to activate “Advanced Protection”. This mode can share information with safe online tools in real time to block malicious websites and download programs.