Home Technology Google Test Video Generates AI Model Imagen, Announces Phenaki | iThome
Technology

Google Test Video Generates AI Model Imagen, Announces Phenaki | iThome

by admin
Google Test Video Generates AI Model Imagen, Announces Phenaki | iThome

At the AI ​​Conference last week, Google announced that Imagen, an AI model that can convert text into video, will be open to user testing in specific countries through the testing App AI Test Kitchen. In addition, a video produced by another AI model, Phenaki, is also available for the first time.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai posts a video of a blue balloon and a giraffeand said that this is the first time Google has shared an ultra-high-resolution video that is organized with text prompts and enhanced with the Imagen Video system.

Imagen and Phenaki are two text-to-video AI models announced by Google last month. The former emphasizes deep language understanding ability and can generate photo-level videos, while the latter can synthesize multiple text prompts into longer and different scenes. Film. Unlike Imagen, which can only generate a few seconds of video, Phenaki can generate minutes long.

Imagen will be available to test English users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Kenya through the AI ​​Test Kitchen App. Google announced the AI ​​Test Kitchen App in August, which is mainly used to test Google AI technology. The first technology Google tested was the dialogue AI model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

9to5Google reported that the latest Imagen tested in the AI ​​Test Kitchen App contains 2 themes, one is City Dreamer, the user enters a series of text prompts about the city’s imagination, and Imagen generates a video. Wobble is also prompted by the user to input text to let Imagen generate a movie, but the theme has become a monster.

See also  Blast to make FNCS Invitational 2022 - Fortnite - Gamereactor

Google hopes to challenge OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, or Meta’s Make-A-Video. OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 officially opened for all user trials in September. Meta’s Make-A-Video has also been open to the community for trial at the end of September.

You may also like

CDP Venture Capital, launch of the Large Ventures...

My own baby!! Very good super…. KLEVV CRAS...

700 million for the more mature startups. Cdp...

700 million for the more mature startups. Cdp...

Twitter records “never before seen” growth in users....

Twitter records “never before seen” growth in users....

Use: technology changes the rules of pedestrian crossings

Use: technology changes the rules of pedestrian crossings

Why using the same password is dangerous and...

Twitter reassures advertisers: “Users at an all-time high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy