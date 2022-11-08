At the AI ​​Conference last week, Google announced that Imagen, an AI model that can convert text into video, will be open to user testing in specific countries through the testing App AI Test Kitchen. In addition, a video produced by another AI model, Phenaki, is also available for the first time.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai posts a video of a blue balloon and a giraffeand said that this is the first time Google has shared an ultra-high-resolution video that is organized with text prompts and enhanced with the Imagen Video system.

Imagen and Phenaki are two text-to-video AI models announced by Google last month. The former emphasizes deep language understanding ability and can generate photo-level videos, while the latter can synthesize multiple text prompts into longer and different scenes. Film. Unlike Imagen, which can only generate a few seconds of video, Phenaki can generate minutes long.

Imagen will be available to test English users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Kenya through the AI ​​Test Kitchen App. Google announced the AI ​​Test Kitchen App in August, which is mainly used to test Google AI technology. The first technology Google tested was the dialogue AI model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

9to5Google reported that the latest Imagen tested in the AI ​​Test Kitchen App contains 2 themes, one is City Dreamer, the user enters a series of text prompts about the city’s imagination, and Imagen generates a video. Wobble is also prompted by the user to input text to let Imagen generate a movie, but the theme has become a monster.

Google hopes to challenge OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, or Meta’s Make-A-Video. OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 officially opened for all user trials in September. Meta’s Make-A-Video has also been open to the community for trial at the end of September.