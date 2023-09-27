Google: The History of the Search Engine

By Lars Lubienetzki and Natalie Wetzel | September 27, 2023, 11:50 a.m

Google is celebrating its 25th birthday. It’s time to look back at how a garage project became one of the largest tech companies in the world.

As of September 27, 2023, Google is a quarter of a century old. The world‘s largest search engine is celebrating its anniversary the same way it celebrates other special dates: with a doodle on its homepage. For this birthday, the small animation shows the Google logo over time and leads to the Google lettering, in which the two “oo”s form a 25. There is also confetti trickling down. What better reason than an anniversary like this to look back on Google’s success story?

In the beginning there was the garage

Have you ever “altavisterted” or “gelycosted” before? If you are older than 25 and already had internet access back then, definitely. But the terms still mean nothing to you? They don’t even exist, in contrast to “googling” as a synonym for “looking for something on the internet”. The first known search engines in the 1990s were called AltaVista and Lycos. However, it was only Google that managed to develop a functioning business model. Its now 25-year history begins – similar to Apple’s – in a garage.

In that same garage in 1996, two computer science students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were working on the idea of ​​putting a completely new type of search engine on the Internet. The first version of their search engine is called BackRub. A short time later, the two students changed the name to Google.

A nine-year-old as the name creator

Why Google of all places? The name is derived from the mathematical term “Googol”. This means a 1 with 100 zeros. Mathematically correctly, this number was actually called ten sex decillion or sedec billion for short. However, the American mathematician Edward Kasner finds this name too awkward. That’s why in 1938 he asked his nine-year-old nephew what he would call such a number. The nephew finds “Googol” quite appropriate. But that’s only on the sidelines.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin want to revolutionize how we search for websites. At the center of all the considerations of the two Internet pioneers is a completely new search method: the page rank method, named after the inventor Larry Page. With the page rank method, the importance of a website is not primarily assessed based on its content, but rather based on how often other, thematically similar websites link to a page. This idea of ​​the evaluation method still characterizes Google today and has been refined and adapted over the years.

How a misunderstanding led to the founding

The actual founding of “Google Inc.” begins with a ten-minute presentation to Sun Microsystems co-founder Andreas von Bechtolsheim. The investor is visibly impressed by the two students’ idea. Without thinking twice, he writes Larry Page and Sergey Brin a check for $100,000.

Unfortunately, Andreas von Bechtolsheim enters the company “Google Inc.” as the recipient of the check. But this doesn’t even exist at this point. In order to cash the check, the two computer science students founded the company “Google Inc.” on September 4, 1998. However, Google only went online three weeks later, which is why the 25th birthday will not be celebrated until the end of September.

Success is gaining momentum

In February 1999, Google opened its first office in Palo Alto, California. The number of daily search queries is quickly increasing to 500,000. The popularity of the new search engine is growing rapidly. In 2000, the Google index recorded over a billion pages. The new company quickly overtook its competitors and became the leading search engine. And the size of the company is also growing and growing. Google opens its first office in Europe in Germany.

Google’s success also has something to do with its simple appearance and ease of use. Other search engines deliver similarly good results as Google. However, many competitors overload their search service and build entire web portals. Today web portals are nothing unusual. However, at the beginning of the 2000s, Internet connections were still very slow. Back then, speed made Google the winner. The site doesn’t have a lot of graphical bells and whistles and therefore appears quicker on the computer monitor.

Google today and tomorrow

Google is now a listed company and one of the most important corporations in the world. We all use one of Google’s many services every day: Gmail, Google Maps, Google Calendar, Chat, Meet, Contacts, Docs Editor, Cloud Search… Because of its strong tendency to collect data, there is of course a lot of criticism of Alphabet, as the parent company has been since the year 2015 is called. But can you still imagine a world without Google? And in the future, the company will continue to try to grow, open up new markets and develop additional functions. AI-supported applications such as Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard are likely to be at the forefront.

By the way: If you want to browse through previous Google Doodles, you can do so in the archive. Here you can find images and animations on the memorial days of famous personalities (real and fictional), memories of the national celebrations and independence days of various nations and many other occasions for which Google has decorated its homepage. The doodles were created as a joke when Larry Page and Sergey Brin visited the Burning Man Festival in 1998. As a symbolic out-of-office notice, they added the festival logo to their Google font. This has resulted in a 25-year tradition with over 5,000 doodles. Enjoy browsing!

