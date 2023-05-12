Google, the rules of innovation and the price of finishing last

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bard, Google’s experimental chatbot will be extended to 180 countries around the world in 40 languages. But there is not a single country in Europe. In recent days, Big G has integrated generative AI into practically all of its products, from Gmail to maps, from Pixel smartphones to search engines. But practically none of these novelties will arrive in Europe. Sundar Pichar, the head of Alphabet and therefore of all of Google, thus answered a question from a journalist: «We are coming (even to you in Europe ed). But we want to do things right to be able to meet the high standards of information. Locating our products takes time – he added -. Reinforcement learning requires human intervention and that takes time. Then we have to respect the local feeling. And then of course there’s regulations to be respected, right? So I’d say it’s a combination of these two factors, localization timing and norms. But we are committed to reaching all countries as soon as possible. And we can’t wait to do it.”

The non-literal but meaningful translation of Google’s number one answer is less articulated. Let’s try to rephrase the answer: Europe has many different sensitivities within it and rules to respect. Before arriving and seeing us closed a door as happened in Italy with ChatGpt by the Privacy Guarantor. Or as it could happen throughout Europe after the entry into force of the Ai Act we want to be sure that we have all the cards in place. The answer is an interpretation of course but it is common sense. In June, European legislation will come into force which will decide what the AI ​​requirements will be for use in a European country.

The impact of the AI ​​Act will be very similar in proportion to that of the privacy and data protection law we know as the GDPR. Those who export technology to Europe will have no choice but to comply with our rules which are certainly more stringent than those who do not have them but also those who think of technologies as creatures that must be left free to grow and develop regardless of the possible consequences . Here Europe for some years has begun to set limits. Certainly also because in terms of digital technologies we are behind on everything. But also because we believe that people’s rights come first. Specifically for generative AI models, such as chatGPT or Bard, additional transparency requirements have been requested, including the obligation to declare that the content was generated by artificial intelligence and the necessary creation of a model to prevent it from generating illegal content. Finally, systems will be required to publish summaries of copyrighted data used for training.

Someone accuses us as Europe of putting the brakes on the development of generative AI. And to block all those entrepreneurs who are in a hurry to exploit the potential of this technology. Google’s choice to put us at the bottom of the list could go in this direction in a certain sense. And not everyone will like it. How did not like the blocking of the privacy Guarantor ChatGpt. But precisely in the case of the OpenAi chatbot it was later realized that that operation was not so wrong in terms of merit. And which indeed has brought greater clarity to the whole ecosystem. Here, perhaps, the fact of finding ourselves in the queue is not a bad thing at all costs. But perhaps the price we have to pay to really have sustainable and responsible technologies.