Google announced a host of new translation-related features at its Live from Paris event, including improved contextual search, a redesigned iOS app, and seamless AR translation through Google Lens.

The search giant is improving contextual translations in English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. This means that words and phrases with multiple meanings will be translated according to the context of the text, which is a great way to ensure your sentences sound natural and flow through idioms, which works a bit like Linguee and Reverso Context.

It may also help to avoid phrases with offensive or hateful meanings when the speaker is not fluent in the language. Google says the update is rolling out in the coming weeks, with support for more languages ​​coming in the coming months.

Last year, the company updated Google Translate’s Android app with a new design that follows the “Material You” design system. Now, it’s bringing new features and a refreshed user interface to the iOS app. The updated app has a large microphone button in the bottom center section so that users can easily enter text by voice. The iOS app also introduces dynamic fonts to make translations more readable as they are typed. Also, the redesign makes language selection easier with fewer clicks.

What’s more, the redesigned app adds gestures like swiping down to view recent translations and pressing and holding the language button to quickly select a recently used language.

The iOS app also recently added offline translation for 33 new languages, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, and Zulu.

Last September, Google showed off a new translation feature that seamlessly blends real-world translated text into a background image. This means that if you are translating a poster written in another language, it won’t look obtrusive. The company is rolling out the feature now on Android phones with 6GB or more of RAM.

In addition, Google is announcing the global rollout of multiple search and enhancements to Maps, including immersive viewing of five new cities and expanding glanceable directions to all users.