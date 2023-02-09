Home Technology Google Translate to provide better suggestions for polysemy – Engadget 中文版
Technology

Google Translate to provide better suggestions for polysemy – Engadget 中文版

by admin
Google Translate to provide better suggestions for polysemy – Engadget 中文版

SOPA Images via Getty Images

In this era of AI everywhere, Google Translate is the next AI-upgraded product that will help you find the most appropriate translation when a word is polysemous, and provide other translation options, descriptions, and examples that fit the context. For example, the word “row” in English can be translated as “a row (seat)”, “row (boat)” or “quarrel”. The new Google Translate can display all these variations and provide example sentence.

Google Translate

Google

Google said that the new translation tool will be able to provide the phrases, slang and words needed to translate correctly according to your intentions, helping you communicate more appropriately with others. New features will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese starting this month, and support for more languages ​​will surely be added in the future.

Additionally, the Android version of Google Translate recently got a new design, bringing more handy gestures for language selection, viewing recent translation history, and more. These features will also come to the iOS version of the translation app in the near future. Google has also enhanced the accessibility of translation results and added 33 new languages ​​on-device, including Basque, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu wait.

See also  Logitech and Tencent officially released "Logitech G Cloud", and the official website is open for pre-order! | XFastest News

You may also like

Tech articles with AI are (still) full of...

Because Microsoft will change online search and not...

Stick to the old platform: Firefox will support...

TikTok Against Misinformation: Focus on Politics (and State-Controlled...

“Dragon Restoration Among People!”Extreme” Asian image ambassador Hatano...

How search engines change with “intelligent” chats: new...

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster, a...

TikTok Against Misinformation: Focus on Politics (and State-Controlled...

Total War: Warhammer III is getting three new...

Because Microsoft will change online search and not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy