In this era of AI everywhere, Google Translate is the next AI-upgraded product that will help you find the most appropriate translation when a word is polysemous, and provide other translation options, descriptions, and examples that fit the context. For example, the word “row” in English can be translated as “a row (seat)”, “row (boat)” or “quarrel”. The new Google Translate can display all these variations and provide example sentence.

Google said that the new translation tool will be able to provide the phrases, slang and words needed to translate correctly according to your intentions, helping you communicate more appropriately with others. New features will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese starting this month, and support for more languages ​​will surely be added in the future.

Additionally, the Android version of Google Translate recently got a new design, bringing more handy gestures for language selection, viewing recent translation history, and more. These features will also come to the iOS version of the translation app in the near future. Google has also enhanced the accessibility of translation results and added 33 new languages ​​on-device, including Basque, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Sundanese, Yiddish and Zulu wait.