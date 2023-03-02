Google optimized the energy-saving mode of the latest version of the Google Chrome browser for Mac, and greatly optimized the battery life of the MacBook Pro, thus matching the battery life of Safari advertised by Apple when it was released.

In a blog post shared today, Google says that on a single full charge of your MacBook Pro, the 13-inch model (2022, with 8GB of RAM, running macOS Ventura 13.2.1) running Chrome 110.0.5481.100 can browse the web17 hours or watch YouTube for 18 hours.

Compared with Apple’s announcement of this product, it claims that it can browse the web for 17 hours on a wireless network, or watch 20 hours of movies in the Apple TV application.

Meanwhile, Google used a suite of open-source test software for testing, and said users will also “see performance improvements on older models.”

According to the introduction, the new version of Chrome brings four feature updates:

Reduce unnecessary image redraws “We use bots to browse real-world websites and identify patterns of Document Object Model (DOM) changes that don’t affect screen pixels. We enable Chrome to detect and bypass unnecessary styles, layouts early , painting, raster, and GPU image drawing steps. We do similar optimizations for the Chrome UI.”

Fine-tuning iframes “…we’ve fine-tuned how recently created iframes are garbage collected and how RAM is compacted. This reduces short-term RAM usage (without impacting long-term RAM usage) and helps reduce battery consumption.”

Adjust timers or timers “… Javascript timers still consume a large portion of the power consumption of web pages. Therefore, we adjusted how it fires in Chrome to reduce CPU wake-up frequency. Similarly, we also found that when not The opportunity to cancel use when they are needed again further reduces the number of times the CPU is woken up.”

Simplify data structures “We identified data structures that are frequently accessed with the same key and optimized their access patterns.”