(Photo/Reuters)

The ChatGPT AI chatbot launched by the American start-up company OpenAI became popular around the world at the end of last year, and at the same time it ignited the AI ​​war among technology giants. The chat AI robot is used as a secret weapon to distinguish it from ChatGPT. The latest news came out at the official online presentation event held on Wednesday, and it is expected to make a public appearance to the outside world.

Google officially announced earlier that it will hold an online live broadcast event with the theme of “Live from Paris” on Wednesday, February 8th at 2:30 pm. Taiwan time will be at 9:30 pm on February 8th, and the YT preview will be released The post below the video pointed out that this event will reimagine people’s new interactive mode of searching and exploring information, and will bring people a more natural and intuitive experience of finding what they want than in the past. “At the same time, it is pointed out that the activity will focus on covering its related application services including: search, maps, Google Lens smart lenses, shopping and Google translation.

Please read on…

Google will hold an online live broadcast presentation on the theme of “Live from Paris” on 2/8. (Picture taken from Google’s official YT)

Based on multiple foreign media reports, Google used to choose the annual developer conference held in May to showcase its latest AI artificial intelligence technology and the revision and new functions of related application services. This time, it is rare to hold an online event in February in advance. This move is considered by the outside world as a layout to face ChatGPT. It is likely that the online event will be held in this field, and it will be the first to publicly unveil the new AI technology tools developed by itself. And new applications, and through the latest developments in application services such as the newly revised Google Search and Google Maps, and the new interactive experience changes brought about, we intend to use this to gain influence on public opinion and topical news.

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities







