Google vigorously develops AI and applies AI to Google Play to enhance experience

Google held the Google I/O 2023 conference on May 10, and the company is integrating more artificial intelligence features into its core search products in an increasingly competitive search market. At the meeting, Google launched a new version of Google Search that responds to open-ended questions. Microsoft also opened up the new Bing search feature to all users. It can be seen that Google hopes to encourage developers to make more use of the newly launched AI tools to improve the App details page. This new feature not only translates existing App details page content into multiple languages, but also helps App developers create new pages automatically.

In the speech, Google talked about algorithms, software, hardware, and artificial intelligence. The latest large-scale model technology has been applied to all aspects of Google’s product system. Currently, there are 50 detail page templates available to App developers, and Google’s generative AI tool will make it easier for developers to design detail pages. First of all, it introduces the design of detail page grouping, so that developers only need to make a basic page for the App, and then make it adapt to different users by modifying specific elements. For example, users who jump to the App details page from YouTube may see a set of screenshots of the original video, and users in different countries may see different pictures and software descriptions based on the user’s native language.

After the press conference, Google’s stock price rose 4%. So far this year, the company’s stock price has risen by 26%, far exceeding the increase of the S & P 500 index.

The new AI assistant will be more humanized, and can highlight themes and express content according to the needs of users. Through translation, 10 languages ​​can be generated concisely, which greatly facilitates the user’s understanding. Currently, however, Google’s AI-powered review feature only supports positive reviews in English.

One of the challenges of using large language model AI to generate content is the high cost, Google highlighted. Various methods are currently being investigated in the industry to reduce costs.