Google wants to be at the top

With its next flagship smartphone, Google wants to outperform the competition. Samsung’s largest camera sensor to date could help make the Pixel 8 Pro particularly attractive to potential customers.

Pixel 8 Pro: Google doesn’t compromise

If you opt for a higher-priced smartphone from Google, you can count on particularly good camera performance. This was recently proven by the Pixel 7 Pro, which temporarily took first place in the DxOMark camera ranking. However, Google will not rest on its laurels, as reported by a leaker. According to him, a special camera sensor from Samsung will be used in the Pixel 8 Pro.

It should be the Isocell GN2 (source: Ice universe on Twitter). That’s the largest camera sensor Samsung has ever made. It comes in at 1/1.12-inch, surpassing even the sensor found in Samsung’s own flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Isocell GN2 is primarily designed to in rather poor light conditions. The pixels come to a tiny size of only 1.4 μm. In practice, the pixel size is increased to 2.8 μm using a 4-in-1 pixel binning process.

Samsung’s largest camera sensor should cut a fine figure in the Pixel 8 Pro not only for photos but also for videos. He can 8K video at 30 frames per second create, alternatively 4K videos with 120 frames per second and full HD videos with 480 frames per second are possible.

In the video: This is what we think of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro could be smaller

According to rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro could actually be smaller than its predecessor. Google allegedly wants this for its top model on a dual-edge display do without and instead make the screen flat. It should have a diagonal of 6.52 instead of 6.7 inches. Perhaps we will learn more about cell phones at the Google I/O on May 10, 2023.

