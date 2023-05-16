Google wants to buy green electricity from Leag

Data-hungry search engine leader Google is relying more and more on renewable energies – and is asking the German energy supplier Leag from Cottbus to supply green electricity.

The energy group Leag is already receiving inquiries from abroad about its planned projects to switch to the production and storage of renewable energies and away from lignite. Leag board member Thorsten Kramer reported today to the dpa that Google had made a request for the delivery of green energy.

“We haven’t built anything yet, we’re planning and the first inquiries have come in,” he said enthusiastically. Google is concerned with a base load of green electricity. This presupposes that Leag must be able to provide green electricity at times when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. That will only work with storage and innovation power plants, Kramer explained.

According to him, this was preceded by discussions in the USA about battery technology. The company is also cooperating with a US battery manufacturer using redox flow battery technology.

Energy consumption unknown by Google

It is difficult to give the exact electricity consumption of Google in Europe per year, as such information is usually confidential and may vary from year to year. However, Google is a well-known advocate for renewable energy and has set a goal of running 100% of its operations on renewable energy.

Google has also been investing in renewable energy for a number of years, including purchases of wind and solar assets and long-term renewable power procurement contracts.

The company has several data centers in Europe that have large energy demands, but at the same time it strives to improve its energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

In 2019, Google announced that in 2018 it had met all of its global electricity needs from renewable energy, including its data centers in Europe. It should be noted that these numbers and efforts may evolve over time as Google continuously reviews and updates its sustainability goals.

Black pump the «Big Battery» power storage.

Leag operates the “Big Battery” power storage facility at the Schwarze Pumpe power plant site. Among other things, the battery storage system can provide up to 50 megawatts of controllable power to compensate for short-term fluctuations in the power supply. Depending on the situation in the power grid or on the electricity markets, the batteries can be charged or discharged.

Investments are being made in another “Big Battery” in Upper Lusatia at the Boxberg site. The storage facility is scheduled to go into operation in 2024. Further storage capacities of up to 1100 megawatt hours are planned there. According to Leag, in addition to lithium-ion batteries, other electrical storage technologies such as redox flow batteries can also be considered. The Leag wants to move from individual battery storage to giga storage.

Google Green electricity and electrical storage technologies

In addition, by 2030, arithmetically four million households on the post-mining areas are to be reliably supplied with ecological electricity with PV and wind systems with seven gigawatts. By 2040, the volume is expected to increase to almost 14 gigawatts.

The Bohrau PV park near Jänschwalde is scheduled to go into operation in 2024 with 400 megawatts. PV parks in Boxberg and at the Jänschwalde landfill are also scheduled to start in 2024. The first giga-PV park is scheduled to go online in 2026.