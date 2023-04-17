Google wants to fundamentally overhaul its own search engine

Google is worried about supremacy in the search engine market. After Microsoft introduced various features to improve “Bing” in the past few weeks, they now see themselves under pressure.

Microsoft has presented neatly. First, a chatbot based on ChatGPT was integrated into Bing, followed by an image creator that can convert text input into finished images. Within a few weeks, the simple search engine became a cross-topic all-purpose weapon.

Google is pursuing similar plans, but there is currently no sign of them. After more than two decades at the forefront of the search engine market, Google has simply been overtaken by the competition. And that is already having its first consequences for the group.

According to media reports, Samsung is playing with the idea of ​​replacing Google as the standard web search on its own Galaxy smartphones in the future – with Microsoft Bing. Google would not only lose further market share, but also a lot of money. Every year, three billion US dollars go back to the deal with Samsung.

In order to be able to defend the top position, Google is already in the process of fundamentally revising its own search engine. Of course, the topic of “AI” plays an important role. So they plan to develop a search engine that will learn with every query and understand the users better and better over time. So that everyone is presented with individually tailored search results. The first improvements are to be introduced in the course of this year. But probably only in the US for now.

