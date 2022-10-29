Home Technology Google will end technical support for Chrome browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 in February next year | Technology News | Digital
Google announced that it is expected to officially end the technical support of the Chrome browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 after the release of the Chrome browser version 110 on February 7, 2023.

Since Microsoft has announced that it will officially end the provision of extended security updates to Windows 7 and extended technical support for Windows 8 starting on January 10, 2023, and calls on users to upgrade to Windows 10 and later versions as soon as possible, so Google It is also confirmed that technical support for the Chrome browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will end in February next year.

However, Google said that the Chrome browser can still be used in Windows 7 and Windows 8, but it will not continue to receive subsequent updates.

Before the launch of Windows 10, Windows 7 has always been the operating system that many people continue to use. Even though Windows 10 currently accounts for 71.87% of the usage, Windows 11, which was launched last year, currently accounts for 13.56%, and Windows 7 is still used today. There are 10.68% of the usage, but in order to speed up the replacement of old operating systems in the market, Microsoft will enable Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems to smoothly fade out of the market by ending extended security updates and technical support.

