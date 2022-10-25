[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

The Chrome browser will still be available on Windows 7 and Windows 8 in the future, but subsequent technical support and security updates will not be available

Google announced that it is expected to officially end technical support for the Chrome browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 after the release of Chrome browser version 110 on February 7, 2023.

Since Microsoft has announced that it will officially end the provision of extended security updates for Windows 7 and extended technical support for Windows 8 starting on January 10, 2023, and calls on users to upgrade to Windows 10 and later versions as soon as possible, so Google It is also determined that the technical support of Chrome browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will end from February next year.

However, Google said that the Chrome browser can still be used in Windows 7 and Windows 8, but it will not continue to receive subsequent updates.

Before the launch of Windows 10, Windows 7 has always been the operating system that many people continue to use. Even though Windows 10 currently accounts for 71.87% of the usage, and Windows 11, which was launched last year, currently accounts for 13.56%, Windows 7 is still used today. There are 10.68% of the usage, but in order to speed up the replacement of old operating systems in the market, Microsoft will make Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems smoothly fade out of the market by ending extended security updates and technical support.