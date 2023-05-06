Google will introduce new features to users without passwords to log in to accounts | Passkey | The Epoch Times

May 6, 2023 Google said this week it was rolling out a new feature to all users, describing it as “the beginning of the end of passwords.” .

The tech giant said that starting this week, Google accounts will be able to use a new feature called a “Passkey.” The new function will save users the trouble of entering a password and receiving and filling in a one-time password every time they log in to their account.

Google also pointed out that all of its products, including Gmail and YouTube, will eventually phase out the common password login method.

Passkey is a cryptography-based authentication technology that can log in to a Google account by using existing authentication parameters such as passwords, fingerprints, and facial recognition on another auxiliary device such as a mobile phone, tablet computer, notebook, or desktop computer. Users only need to click unlock on the auxiliary device to directly access their account, which not only saves time, but also improves security.

Google said that Passkey is still a new technology and it will take some time for it to be used everywhere. So, for now it’s just another option to log in to your Google product account, and the existing normal password login method will still work.

Google wrote in an article: “Of course, like the beginning stages of any new feature, the transition to Passkey will take time. This is why ordinary passwords and 2 Step Verification (2SV) will still be used. Accounts available across Google products. We look forward to helping people and others in the industry take the next step in making signing in with Google easier and more secure.”

The company says the Passkey technology will allow billions of Google users to log into their websites and app accounts as if they were unlocking their devices, by verifying their identity with a fingerprint on a secondary device, a facial scan or a device Pin code.

Companies such as Docusign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan have already launched the technology. Google claims that the new passkey is more secure than ordinary passwords and can resist cyber attacks such as phishing or brute force cracking.

Google Account holders can set a password for their Google Account by logging into g.co/Passkeys and following the company’s instructions. Business service Google Workspace accounts will “soon” get the option to enable Passkeys for users, the company said.

Earlier this year, Apple also announced that it was switching to Passkeys and would eventually phase out the use of common passwords.

critical voice

Security researcher Anthony Lawrence pointed out that claims of a “passwordless future” may be overblown, and that it won’t happen for years to come. He also noted that because of the technology involved with Passkeys, websites will still be forced to retain the option to use plain passwords.

He wrote: “There is indeed a problem. Websites will retain existing common passwords. Because until every user has the necessary hardware and software, they will have to do so. And this transition will be a multi-decade process .”

He explained: “Suppose you get a new device and the next time you log into your account, the website asks you to switch to Passkeys. Will they delete your old normal passwords? No, they can’t because having a Devices with new features doesn’t mean all your devices have new features.”

Another major potential downside to using Passkeys, he and other critics have pointed out, is that if a user loses the secondary device he uses to gain access to his account, he will be in trouble.

Ars Technica, a well-known American technology blog media, also commented that another problem “does not seem to be resolved soon, that is, the synchronization of Passkeys is carried out through your operating system ecosystem, not through the web browser, which means A major setback in the way cryptography works.”

It explains: “For example, if I add a password to Chrome on Windows today, that password will immediately work on any device that has Chrome installed, such as Android phones, MacBooks, iPhones, Chromebooks, etc. etc, but Passkeys can’t log in like that.”

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei