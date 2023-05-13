Google will launch Pixel Watch 2, which is expected to debut this autumn- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

Last year, Google released the first Pixel Watch at Google I/O. Yes, it is a smart watch that Google has developed over the years. However, it has been rumored that Google will launch Pixel Watch 2 this fall, and it’s really not that far from the release time of the previous Pixel Watch.

Compared with the specifications of smart watches such as Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, the current Google Pixel Watch is indeed significantly behind, such as using the 2018 Exynos 9110 processor. Therefore, it is rumored that Pixel Watch 2 will use a new processor to enjoy higher performance and longer battery life. In addition, it may use a more updated health sensor device from a newer Fitbit device such as Sense 2, and is equipped with a 41mm surface size. . In addition, the Android 14 code released earlier may reveal that the Wear OS used by the Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with a Material You personalized interface. However, it is currently unknown whether the brand will add health data monitoring functions such as oxygen saturation SpO2 and night skin temperature detection through software updates.

Source: Engadget