Google will launch the first folding mobile phone in June, plus a smart watch to attract buying interest | International Focus | International

2023-04-19 08:49 Compiled by Economic Daily Compiled by Economic Daily News /Comprehensive foreign media

Google is rumored to launch its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, in June.Reuters

According to an internal communication document seen by US financial media CNBC, Google will launch the first foldable smartphone “Pixel Fold” in June, challenging Samsung’s leading position in the foldable mobile phone market.

CNBC reported that Google plans to unveil the foldable phone at Google I/O, its annual developer conference on May 10.

Codenamed “Felix” internally at Google, the Pixel Fold will have the “most durable hinge” for a folding phone and will cost more than $1,700, competing with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the documents show.

According to the content of the document, the marketing highlights of Google’s planned Pixel Fold are waterproof and pocket-sized, with an external screen size of 5.8 inches. Photos seen by CNBC show that the phone can be opened like a book to reveal a 7.6-inch screen like a small tablet, the same as Samsung’s competing products; it weighs 10 ounces (about 284 grams) The Fold 4 is heavier, but has a larger battery, which boasts a standby time of 24 hours and up to 72 hours in power-saving mode.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s in-house chip, the Tensor G2 processor, the same one that launched last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

A Google spokesman declined to comment on the report.

While hardware accounts for only a small portion of Google’s revenue, the Pixel Fold is the most expensive phone in Google’s Pixel line. Google has been building software for other phone makers, including Samsung, including Android and its app store, Google Play.

The document shows that Google will provide rewards to attract people to upgrade to Pixel Fold. For example, it plans to “trade in” Pixel, iPhone or Android phones to get Pixel Fold at a discount. To Pixel Fold buyers.