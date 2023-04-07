Google announced earlier that the WebGPU function will be enabled by default in the Chrome 113 beta test version, which will allow users to use GPU hardware to perform higher 3D graphics computing performance, and can also be used for computing acceleration such as machine learning.

WebGPU is provided in the form of API, and more than 90 developers from Mozilla, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, etc. have contributed related technologies and spent 6 years building it, allowing Chrome browser to use hardware GPU for rendering calculations. DirectX, Metal, Vulkan and other APIs are the same.

WebGPU is currently enabled by default in the Chrome 113 beta test version, and it is used on Chrome OS, Windows, and Mac platforms. It will also be applied to Chrome browsers on Linux and Android platforms in the future. In addition to being used for Chrome browsers, WebGPU is also used for Firefox and Safari browsers.

At present, WebGPU only focuses on basic construction, and then will continue to add more advanced graphics computing functions, and allow more developers to apply for adding more application functions.

Compared with WebGL, which is more commonly used at present, WebGPU can process about 123 frames per second on hardware equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, while WebGL corresponds to 21 frames per second. At the same time, in contrast, WebGPU will be able to handle more graphics rendering effects, and can even be used to accelerate machine learning computing performance.