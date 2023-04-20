Home » Google will reportedly unveil a foldable Pixel phone at next month’s I/O
Google’s long-rumored folding Pixel phone may be coming soon, according to CNBC. CNBC said it had seen Google’s internal communication, which pointed out that the new machine called “Pixel Fold” will be announced at I/O on May 11 and shipped in June. Pricing for the new phone will fall around US$1,700, not far off the US$1,800 of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Pixel Fold is rumored to be equipped with a 5.8-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner folding screen, and has a “hinge that is more durable than any folding phone.” It will also be water resistant and have a battery that can last up to 72 hours in power saving mode. However, Pixel Fold seems to use the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, and the camera may return to the ancestral 12MP. In other words, it still focuses on the “pure” Android experience and AI. Maybe you can also see if Google has any special ideas for how to use folding phones.

Compared with the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro, which is actually relatively affordable, the Pixel Fold is obviously a lot more expensive. However, there are not too many options for folding mobile phones on the market. It is always a good thing to have more mobile phones for consumers to choose from.

