Google said it will set up more development teams in Asia and create customized services for different local cultures and customs.

According to Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google, because the cultures and customs in Asia are different, and the languages ​​used are also different, it is impossible to translate the language translation of the service products originally designed for the US market directly in the Asian region. In order to meet the needs of local use, a design that is more in line with local use must be added.

Therefore, Google used to try to build services through local teams as much as possible, but now it is planning to further expand its services, so as to create more suitable service products in a way that is more in line with local culture and customs.

At present, Google has set up local teams in Japan, Taiwan and other Asian regions, and has created customized services for local use needs. For example, Google Search in Japan will be more in line with the needs of local users in Japan, while in Taiwan Google Search will also be close to many Taiwan-specific language habits.

The habits of using Google service products in different regions will also be different. For example, users in India are more accustomed to searching by voice, and the keyword usage patterns of searching by voice are also significantly different, so the accuracy of voice recognition becomes more important. , and there are quite a few languages ​​used in India, which highlights the importance of setting up local teams to create services that meet the needs of local users.

On the other hand, Google also stated that the current population of Internet users in Southeast Asia has increased significantly. In addition, due to the popularity of mobile phones and mobile Internet services, the population of Internet service users has also grown significantly. Therefore, Internet services must better meet the needs of local users. Design to attract more people to use it.