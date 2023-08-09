Google’s (and Bill Gates’) project to erase chemtrails with artificial intelligence

Condensation trails, residues of substances spread in the air by accomplice aircraftan indisputable example of cloud seeding and geoingegneria? Chemtrails are among the most talked about topics of the last twenty years, and probably will be even more so now that Google has decided to try to eliminate them. Or at least to reduce them.

As anticipated by the New York Timesthe Mountain View company has signed an agreement with the airline American Airlines and with Breakthrough Energyan association (founded by Bill Gates) that raises money to fight climate change, with the aim of using artificial intelligence to collect satellite images, weather data and flight paths to develop contrail forecast maps (which is what they really are the so-called chemtrails), so that pilots can choose routes that avoid creating them.

From Google they remembered that those thin white lines often seen as airplanes fly by would be responsible for about 35% of aviation’s impact on global warming according to the 2022 IPCC report (pdf).

As explained, a group of American Airlines pilots carried out 70 test flights over 6 months using Google’s AI predictions to avoid contrail-prone altitudes: flights where pilots used these predictions reduced wakes by 54% compared to those in which the pilots did not use them, proving that commercial flights can verifiably avoid contrails and thus reduce their impact on the climate.

What is the problem with contrails

As is well known, these contrails develop when planes fly through layers of moisture: they form from water vapor, just like cloudsand just like clouds they can stay in the sky for minutes or even hours, depending on the weather.

If on the one hand they can reflect sunlight into space during the day, on the other they trap large quantities of heat that would otherwise leave the earth’s atmosphere: they somehow amplify the greenhouse effect, increasing warming. The idea is that avoiding flying through areas more likely to create contrails can reduce heating with minimal impact on consumption of fuel. This is an aspect that has been investigated in tests with AA aircraft and that would have given comforting results: not only did the flights that tried to avoid the creation of contrails burn just 2% more fuel, but studies recent studies have shown that it would be sufficient to regulate a small percentage of flights to avoid most of the heating due to contrails. In summary, the total impact on fuel could be as much as 0.3% of an airline’s flightsequal to 5-25 dollars per ton of CO2 not emitted into the atmosphere.

No details have been provided on how AI will make this possible, but it is likely that it will do so as it already does for weather forecasting or to estimate (even in Italy) rainfall and the resulting floods: by storing huge amounts of data, historic series on the formation of contrails at a given time of a given day of a given month, hour by hour, day by day and month by month, combining it all with the various altitudes that planes can fly. Precisely up to calculating the best routes to avoid their formation. Or to hide them, as conspiracy theorists would say.

