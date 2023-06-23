Home » Google’s funny ad, ridiculing the iPhone “old cake”, telephoto, folding screen, nothing- Qooah
Google’s funny ad, ridiculing the iPhone “old cake”, telephoto, folding screen, nothing- Qooah

by admin
Google has rolled out five humorous Pixel ads that mock Apple’s iPhones for being outdated and incomparable to the Pixel’s new features. The ad also has the hashtag “BestPhonesForever,” implying that the Pixel is the best phone yet, while the iPhone is just what it used to be.

In an ad titled “Plateau,” the iPhone says it’s 14 years old and can’t keep up with Pixel phones’ new features like 30x zoom, astral photography and artificial intelligence. The Pixel phone comforts the iPhone, saying that the other party still has blue bubbles (referring to the iMessage bubble color). Then the iPhone dies after saying “Bubbles! Bubbles! All I’ve accomplished in this world is the color of a bubble? I’ve got millions of people queuing up for me.” The Pixel phone hastily shouted “Hurry up! Get a Lightning charger!” This ad mocked the iPhone’s “beautiful appearance”, poor battery life and the need for a dedicated charging port.

In the second ad, two phones are looking up at the starry sky, and the iPhone says it can’t see the stars as clearly as the Pixel phone, which has a star photography mode. Hinting that the iPhone doesn’t have a telephoto lens.

In the third ad, the iPhone says “I’m going to crash! Get out of the public WiFi, there are… hackers.” The Pixel says it has a built-in virtual private network, so don’t worry about security. Laugh at the iPhone’s privacy stance on public WiFi.

In the fourth ad, the Pixel mobile phone suggests that while shooting some videos, the iPhone phone is dead again, so it has to use its own wireless charging technology to charge the iPhone phone. Insinuating that the iPhone’s battery life is poor.

In the fifth ad, the iPhone enviously berates the various features of the Pixel phone, and the Pixel phone also shows off the latest screen folding function, which makes the iPhone shocked. “What year is it now? Do we have flying cars?”

Google launched the Pixel Fold phone with a folding screen in May for $1,800. Apple has not launched a folding screen device yet, nor has it announced plans for when it will launch a folding screen device.

