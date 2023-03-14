Like more or less all tech behemoths, Google has also been around for some time active in the field of artificial intelligencealthough it seemed to lag a bit behind the progress OpenAI and Microsoft made with ChatGPT.

It’s not actually like this: as on Italian Tech we have already mentioned several timesthe Mountain View company has been integrating AI into many of its services for over twenty years, with the first uses (for checking the spelling of what we are looking for online) dating back as far as 2001.

Future and controversy Artificial intelligence beyond human intelligence and humans like ants: OpenAI and the risks of Strong AI by Emanuele Capone

01 March 2023



Get help from AI with mails, documents and tables

The novelty these days is not so much a new artificial intelligence as the arrival of new solutions within Google Cloud which are based on the so-called generative AI. The one, to be clear, that allows the creation of texts, photos, videos and audio clips practically out of nowhere (it’s more complicated than that and is explained here). In short: Google definitely enters the field controlled by the competition, with some tools that will be available (although not immediately) for ordinary users as well.

This seems to us the most interesting aspect, and here we start: the generative AI capabilities will be integrate dentro a Google Workspace, the bundle of software made up of Gmail, Docs (aka Docs), Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. We will start with Docs and Gmail and from Google we have explained that “we will start with a group of trusted testers in the United States”and then spread to the rest of the world.

Some examples practical, to understand: if you are in a copy in a round of emails with a dozen recipients inside, everyone who has written his own, given his opinion, replied and forwarded, can ask the AI ​​to “catch me up on this email conversation”, that is, to summarize the fundamental concepts, so as not to have to read everything. The result, from what we understand, is a kind of written summary with the salient points raised by each of the participants. Still: in front of a blank sheetinstead of getting caught up in anxiety, you can use the command Help me write (it will be at the top of the page), followed by the topic you have to write about, to get help getting started.

The idea is that people can, thanks to these new tools, create drafts, reply, summarize and prioritize within Gmail; brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs; bring your creativity to life with automatically generated images, audio and video in Presentations; move from raw data to insights and analysis through autocomplete, the formula generation and contextual categorization in Sheets; generate new backgrounds and take notes in Meet; enable workflows to carry out activities in Chat.

The news for professionals

That’s not all, because from Google have also announced the availability for PaLM developersan API that allows you to “experiment in a simple and secure way” with some of the company’s extensive language models, and MakerSuite, described as “a tool that allows developers to create prototypes quickly and easily” and above all that ” in the future, it will feature prompt engineering, custom model tuning, and synthetic data generation” (what are they?).

Somehow, Google is operating a sort of democratization of AIbringing even smaller companies closer to this world, as can be understood from the new generative AI tools included in Vertex AI, the platform used to design and deploy machine learning models and AI applications: “We provide basic templates, initially for generating text and images, and later for audio and video.”

In the end, for “companies and governments” who “want to build their own AI-powered chat interfaces and digital assistants, we’re introducing the Generative AI App Builder, which connects conversational AI streams with research experiences and pre-configured building blocks, helping companies build generative AI applications” .

He tests So ChatGPT told us how to sell drugs in school by Francesco Marino

February 19, 2023



The policy of small steps

As mentioned, many of the features will be initially limited to a small group of “trust testersstarting with English and the United States“. There is a reason, and it is that “Generative AI is an emerging and rapidly evolving technology that presents complex challenges”: Google knows it well, as well as Microsoft knows it (video) e those of Metaafter the recent and sensational missteps.

For this, the intention is to proceed with caution and to “keep on be brave and responsible in the approach and collaborate with others to further improve our AI models, so that they are safe and useful for everyone”, always remembering that “AI cannot replace the ingenuity, creativity and intelligence of real people : sometimes it’s wrong, sometimes it delights us with something unusual and often needs guidanceWhich is still a comforting thing to hear, for us humans.

@capoema