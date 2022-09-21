Google released the latest IDE version Android Studio Dolphin, the three major updates of this version focus on Jetpack Compose, Wear OS and development efficiency. For Jetpack Compose, Android Studio Dolphin now provides tools that allow developers to preview multiple screens and animations, and adds a range of development features for Wear OS for developers to prepare apps and surfaces for Wear OS 3.

Google updates Intellij in Android Studio, the latest version 2021.3 features an improved Find Usages workflow, a Kotlin debugger, and preview features like Kotlin’s constant condition checking. In addition, in the past, when developers wanted to use the emulator to automate application testing, they would find it difficult to adjust and configure. Gradle Managed Virtual Devices is added to the latest Android Studio, which allows developers to use the virtual devices required for automated testing. Described as part of the build, and Gradle handles the rest.

From SDK download, device acquisition to configuration, and even test execution, Gradle can manage the life cycle of virtual devices during instrumentation testing. Google mentioned that Gradle will enable new features such as snapshot management, test caching, and test sharding. Optimized test operation. In addition, Gradle Managed Virtual Devices has added a new type of device, called an automated test device, that can be optimized for automated testing, dramatically reducing CPU and memory usage during testing.

The Jetpack Compose update in Android Studio adds the Compose Animation Inspector, allowing developers to view all supported animations at once, and in the Animation Inspector can adjust animations, freeze specific animations, or browse the entire animation frame by frame. Developers can now also use the Compose Recomposition Counts to make it easier to debug the Jetpack Compose UI. By looking at the recomposition counters, developers can see if the UI is updated as often as expected.

For the Wear OS update, the analog pairing assistant in Android Studio allows developers to pair one or more watch emulators with the phone in the device manager without tedious operations. At the same time, Android Studio will also be closed. After continuing to remember to pair, developers don’t have to re-pair the device as often.

The Simulation Toolbar, which allows developers to simulate user gestures, provides buttons and interactions that correspond to physical Wear OS devices, and can trigger simulated actions such as palm gestures or tilting the device.