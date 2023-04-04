Home Technology Google’s Nearby Share can transfer files between Android phones and PCs | iThome
After Google launched Nearby Share in 2020, which allows file transfer between Android devices, it announced last week that it can support file transfer between Android devices and Windows PCs.

Google announced Nearby Share 3 years ago as a technology that imitated Apple’s AirDrop, allowing Android devices to transfer images, photos, links or file files without connecting to the Internet and cloud hard drives. Google said that nearly 3 billion Android devices have used Nearby Share technology so far.

In the latest update, Google has extended Nearby Share support to Windows devices in many markets around the world. As long as you download and install the Nearby Share Beta App on your PC, you can transfer to a nearby Android device, or transfer files to your PC according to your Android device visibility settings (device visibility) preference.

According to Google, to transfer files between a PC and an Android device, in addition to installing the Nearby Share App on the PC, both devices must also log in to the Google account, and turn on the Bluetooth connection and Wi-Fi network to ensure that the two devices are in the same location. Within the network, no more than 5 meters apart.

After that, just right-click the file and select “Content” in the menu that appears, and select PC in the menu that appears to transfer the content. Google said the new version of Nearby Share is faster and can automatically receive files, photos or links even if the receiving device’s screen is turned off.

At present, Nearby Share Beta for Windows has been provided to the United States and many markets around the world, including Taiwan, but not including the European Union. In addition, this app requires 64-bit Windows 10 or above, and Android 6.0 or above, but does not support ARM devices.

