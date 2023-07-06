Title: Google Updates Privacy Policy, Earns Controversy for Expanding AI Training with Public Internet Data

Subtitle: Google’s inclusion of Bard AI model sparks concerns over user privacy and legitimacy of its practices

Date: November 26, 2018

In a recent move, Google has revised and expanded its privacy policy, raising eyebrows over its new terms that explicitly allow the tech giant to utilize users’ online activities to train its competitor AI model, Bard, alongside ChatGPT. The updated policy is noteworthy as it extends beyond data entered into Google services, to encompass all public online activities.

Google’s revamped policy now states, “Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and cloud AI capabilities.” Confirming the policy change, a company spokesperson spoke to The Verge.

It should be noted that the previous version of the policy only referenced “language models” without mentioning Bard, Google Translate, or Cloud AI. This expansion raises concerns over the broad range of public content Google intends to utilize, encompassing anything from personal blog posts from one’s teenage years to searches conducted on dubious websites.

Unsurprisingly, the new policy has generated significant debate surrounding its legitimacy. Notable platforms, including Reddit, have already taken measures to prevent AIs from excessively relying on their content. Twitter’s recent introduction of viewing limits, which sparked criticism, has also been attributed to efforts in curbing AI activities, according to Elon Musk.

As Google collects and utilizes vast amounts of user information to enhance its services and develop AI products, the question of privacy and user consent becomes paramount. Critics argue that by harvesting public internet data, Google’s practices may intrude upon individual privacy rights and challenge ethical boundaries.

While proponents acknowledge the potential benefits that AI advancements may offer, they emphasize the necessity of establishing clear boundaries and ensuring transparency in data usage practices. Striking a balance between innovation and privacy protection remains a key challenge as technology continues to evolve.

As public concerns mount, it remains to be seen how Google will address these matters and whether regulatory bodies will step in to provide guidance on the ethical implications of AI training using public internet data.

