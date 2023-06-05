Google’s next-generation chip Tensor G3 has been upgraded on a large scale, boosting the performance of Pixel 8

With the launch of the new Pixel 8 series in the second half of the year, Google is expected to significantly upgrade the specifications of the self-developed chip Tensor G3 SoC.

Tensor G3 is expected to use Samsung’s 4nm process, and the Pixel 8 series is expected to be released in October. According to a report from the foreign website Android Authority, Tensor G3 will be upgraded to a considerable extent, with an updated core architecture, support for the latest storage standards, and a new GPU.

First of all, Tensor G3 has obviously changed the core architecture layout. This time, it adopts 1+4+4 three-cluster architecture. The super core is Cortex-X3 with a clock speed of 3.30GHz, and there are four Cortex-A715 computing cores with a clock speed of 2.60GHz, and 4 Cortex-A510 performance cores, a total of 9 CPU cores. These core specifications have been announced in 2022. In terms of technological evolution, Tensor G3 is slightly behind Arm’s latest CPU architecture, but it is newer than previous Tensor SOCs.

▲ Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715 core schematic diagram. (Source: Android Authority)

The core architecture upgrade improves the overall performance and computing efficiency of Tensor G3, and supports the Armv9 architecture, allowing safe upgrades. According to Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 8 series can provide Arm’s Memory Tagging Extension (MTE), which prevents some memory-based attacks, while extending the Pixel 7 series and no longer supporting 32-bit apps.

Another upgrade focuses on storage space. Tensor G3 allows the Pixel 8 series to support UFS 4.0 used in phones such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11.

The GPU has also received a considerable upgrade, with reports pointing to the Tensor G3 featuring Arm’s new Immortalis GPU, specifically the Mali-G715. While not the latest generation, the 10-core GPU will offer a considerable upgrade, including hardware-based ray tracing support.

In addition, Tensor G3 will use the “BigWave” module to further upgrade video decoding and encoding, retaining Tensor G2’s AV1 decoding, and adding up to 4K30 AV1 encoding. As far as encoding goes, the Pixel 8 chip supports up to 8K30, but it’s unclear whether Google is willing to release such a feature.

Finally, as previously reported, considering that the Tensor G2 uses the high-end 5G modem Exynos Modem 5300 to bring a major upgrade, the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series may continue to use it. Past tests have found the Pixel’s modem performance to be on par with Qualcomm’s.

▲ The well-known whistleblower @OnLeaks cooperated with foreign websites to produce a conceptual rendering of Pixel 8. (Source: MySmartPrice)

(First image source: Google Blog)

