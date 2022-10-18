Home Technology Google’s open source KataOS operating system supports RISC-V architecture processors or OpenTitan open source microprocessor environments for embedded devices that incorporate machine learning applications (183989)
Technology

Google’s open source KataOS operating system supports RISC-V architecture processors or OpenTitan open source microprocessor environments for embedded devices that incorporate machine learning applications (183989)

Google is currently open-sourcing the KataOS operating system through GitHub, hoping to open up more embedded devices designed to incorporate machine learning applications, while also ensuring data security when embedded devices operate.

Google announced that the operating system, previously known as Project Sparrow and officially known as KataOS, will be used to secure the operation of embedded devices incorporating machine learning applications.

KataOS itself corresponds to the Rust programming language, and corresponds to the seL4 micro-core architecture design, and can also support RISC-V architecture processors, or the OpenTitan open source microprocessor operating environment promoted by Google, and emphasizes its emphasis on safe use experience.

According to Google’s instructions, the KataOS operating system adopts a verifiable security platform design, and provides a high degree of security protection from the hardware layer, including the combination of the seL4 CAmkES framework and the Rust framework design to ensure the normal operation of the system from the device boot process.

