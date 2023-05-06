Google’s own baby folding screen mobile phone Pixel Fold debut-PCM

With only a few days left before Google I/O on May 10 (local time), Google has released more information about the conference. In addition to the Pixel 7a series, which is expected to be released at the conference, a video was released this morning. , showing the long-rumored Pixel Fold folding screen mobile phone, which is expected to be officially announced at Google I/O and launched in June.

In the preview video of just 8 seconds, you can see that Google Fold adopts the traditional design of flipping left and right. The hinge position is similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the main lens part of the back of the machine is retained. Pixel 7 The feature of the horizontal lens housing is that three lenses with different focal lengths are placed in the form of horizontal exclamation marks, and the flash is moved to the left of the lens. The main camera on the back is rumored to be 48 megapixels, and the front selfie camera is a slightly lower 8 megapixels by today’s standards.

As seen in the video, Pixel Fold is available in black and white. It is known that the outward screen size is 5.8 inches, and the foldable screen is 7.6 inches, with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,526 and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The processor uses the same Google Tensor G2 self-developed chip as the Pixel 7, equipped with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and has a battery capacity of 4,800mAh. In the video, it can be seen that the system of the new machine continues to use Android 13 instead of Android 14, which is being tested in beta. However, the biological mobile phone has always been the first to support the Beta version. It is believed that users can upgrade and try Android 14 by themselves after the launch.

It is rumored that Google’s first baby folding screen phone will be launched in June, and the price will be around US$1,800, or about HK$14,127, which is higher than the current mainstream folding screen phones. Since Pixel mobile phones have never been introduced to Hong Kong, I believe there will be no surprises; and Taiwan, which has always sold Pixel series mobile phones, is expected to not introduce them because of the high price of this mobile phone; Japan is unknown. Everything will be announced at Google I/O next Wednesday local time.

