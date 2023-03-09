Home Technology Google’s VPN is (almost) free for everyone: what it is and how to activate it
Technology

by admin
Until now there were only two ways to use the Google VPN, namely to take advantage of the additional protection offered by a Virtual private Network (things?) when you browse online, both from your smartphone and from your computer.

You had to have it own a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro or it was necessary to activate the 9.99 euro per month plan of Google One, the cloud storage service offered by Big G in denominations of 100 or 200 GB or 2 TB.

New functions

by Emanuele Capone

The VPN from 2 euros per month

Now that is no longer the case, because the company has announced that for 22 countries in the world (there is also Italy) access to the VPN will be possible for all Google One subscribers, including those on the Basic plan for 1.99 euros per month.

VPN day (here are all the details on how it works) it is available on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices and can also be shared “with up to 5 people if you share your Google One plan with them”, so as to “extend protection to your family group”.

How to activate Google VPN

At the time of writing, the Italian page dedicated to the service (which is this) it does not yet reflect this change, but it is probably only a matter of time: once updated, it will be sufficient to log in with your credentials, choose the desired plan, a payment method and proceed with the activation.

On the smartphone, which is perhaps the device on which a VPN is most useful, its activation goes from the Google One app (this is the one for android): from here you can turn it on or off, which can also be done more quickly from the notifications and quick settings menu. However, our advice is to always leave it running, if necessary allowing individual apps to override itif connection problems should arise: we still tried with the main ones dedicated to streaming and everything went smoothly.

In depth

by Gabriele Franco

The other news: what is the Dark Web Report

Another interesting feature introduced by Google is the Dark Web Report, which is intended to help “scan the dark web for your information personal data, such as name, home address, email address, telephone number and tax code”, and “will notify you if they have been found”.

As you can understand, the idea is to keep the Net monitored in search of any private data they might have been caught during some cyber attack: “When you activate the Dark Web Report, you provide and select the information you want to keep under control in your monitoring profile – they explained again from Google – If corresponding information is found in the Dark Webwe will notify you and provide guidance on how to protect that information.”

@capoema



