GOOPiMADE Unveils Groundbreaking ‘Seventh Anniversary’ Collection: ‘7 MILES TO THE FUTURE’

GOOPiMADE Unveils New Generation Series “Seventh Anniversary” with “7 Miles to the Future” Concept

GOOPiMADE, the renowned fashion brand, has finally unveiled its highly anticipated “Seventh Anniversary” new generation series. Breaking away from large-scale events, the brand has introduced the concept of “THE BOX” to showcase its latest creations. The Concept Garage, constructed with naturally rusted iron, serves as a bridge between the past and the future, combining new technologies, fabrics, and craftsmanship to create a unique perspective on classics. This season’s concept, titled “7 Miles to the Future,” aims to explore the contrasting elements of “virtual and real” and “new and old.”

One of the highlights of GOOPiMADE’s 2023 autumn and winter collection is the brand’s representative anniversary pants, called “Gen-7.” These pants completely revolutionize the design logic by incorporating GOOPiMADE’s popular 3D architecture. The designers have implemented a 4D silhouette by introducing functional changes and new-generation accessories, resulting in a distinctive “functional fashion” look.

The design team has paid meticulous attention to detail, overlapping complex elements with human body lines to enhance the three-dimensionality of the tailoring. Premium fabrics have been used to create a new adjustment system for “form conversion,” allowing the asymmetrical design to quickly retract and open, forming striking wrinkle effects. The pants feature Japanese YKK hidden zippers, enabling wearers to adjust the length and width according to individual preferences. Additionally, the inclusion of the GOOPiMADE ring set on the back stabilizes the elastic cord while maintaining functionality, vision, multiple contours, and adaptability.

To fully convey the concept of this season’s main line, GOOPiMADE has incorporated 3D technology to create an immersive world view. The team has worked tirelessly for an entire year to develop large-scale creations that embed countless foreshadowings. This groundbreaking “new functional fashion” has been officially announced this week and awaits fashion enthusiasts’ personal experiences.

The first wave of sales for GOOPiMADE’s new collection has already begun on the official website, GOOPi.co. Distribution points worldwide will commence the sale on October 14, marking a highly anticipated moment for fans of the brand. Stay updated with the latest news and releases by following GOOPiMADE’s official Instagram account.

In recent collaborations, Stüssy and Mountain Hardwear have formed a dynamic partnership to launch a joint series. Additionally, Kid Cudi has officially introduced his new brand, WZRD CWBY, joining hands with NIGO to release an exciting collaborative collection.

Subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter for the latest trend information and exclusive offers. Stay tuned for more updates and reports on the fashion industry.

Sources:

[1] GOOPiMADE – Official Website

[2] Instagram – GOOPiMADE

[3] Instagram – Stüssy

[4] Instagram – Kid Cudi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

