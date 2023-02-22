Rhythm Storm is a roguelike survival shooter (or auto shooter) with heavy rhythm elements. Your vehicle automatically aims and fires, while you control movement and two special abilities.

Being able to select a vehicle and set its initial configuration and skills, and then go into action. As the game progresses, enemies drop upgrade boosts, which may also give you the option to enhance your vehicle two at a time. Everything in the game world (except you) moves to the beat, and your goal is to try to survive until the end of the song.

Untextured Vector Graphics

Rhythm Storm is rendered using only untextured lines and polygons. No textures are used in the visual, except for post-processing effects that only use frame grabs as textures. The result is a game that looks uncannily crisp, and the higher the resolution, the better the visuals, which is rarely seen in other games. For the best experience, it is strongly recommended to play on a 1440p or higher monitor with a 120hz or higher refresh rate.

Rhythm Gameplay

Rhythm Storm is a music game, but not a traditional rhythm game. Nothing your vehicle does is in sync with the music, but everything else is. So in most cases, the waves change every 8 bars of the music, the reinforcer and the world vibrate to the beat, the world creates dynamic lines and loops and jumping obstacles to the beat, the user interface improvises to the beat , and most importantly: all enemies move and fire projectiles to the beat. Enemies also die frequently to the beat. You can choose to activate your powers and abilities to the beat, which is nice but not necessary, and you don’t need musical talent or clicks in sync with the beat to play well.

Auto Shooter/Swarm Survival

The core of Rhythm Storm’s game is architecturally similar to other auto shooter/enemy survival games. I don’t have a big opinion on what the genre should be called, but I think that for Rhythm Storm, automatic fire is the most appropriate classification. The game does follow some of the conventions of this relatively new genre, but also ignores other features and behaviors that are more appropriate to the game. Experience points are automatically gained after destroying enemies, enemies drop energy, energy is used to spawn drones, and energy is also consumed when you use powers. Cannot be upgraded automatically, you need to pick up the upgrade booster to upgrade. This makes the interruption of the music less unpleasant, and the act of picking up the reinforcer is quite satisfying.

