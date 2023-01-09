The foreign gossip media “GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT” recently exclusively broke the news that Nintendo intends to bring “The Legend of Zelda” to the big screen after “Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Although “Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition” has not yet been released, it is clear that Nintendo is already planning the next step. According to the news, the next “The Legend of Zelda” is also an animated film, which is handed over to Illumination to be responsible for it like Mario. Obviously, the cooperation between the two parties in Mario is very pleasant.

There are currently 19 games in the “Legend of Zelda” series. “GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT” believes that with “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” being hailed as the best game, plus the next “Legend of Zelda Kingdom” “Tears” is also highly anticipated, and it is naturally the best time to film this IP.

The last time “The Legend of Zelda” was filmed was in 1989. At that time, it was authorized by DIC Entertainment. There were only 13 short episodes, but it was basically a dark history.

Of course, this news has not been officially confirmed at present, and in the end it is subject to Nintendo’s public information.