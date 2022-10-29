Can you make a Batman video game, but without Batman? If it can be done a series set in the world of the Dark Knight without the Dark Knight, then maybe yes. This (better: this too) is what it tries to prove Gotham Knightsnew title from Warner Bros Games that spiritually somehow builds on the trilogy of Batman: Arkhamcomposed by Asylum, City e Knight.

The game is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox S and X, which is where we tried iton a 55 “4K TV: there is no Batman because Bruce Wayne is dead, as explained in the first seconds of the (somewhat long) introductory sequence, and to collect his legacy there are Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing and Robinwho will have to investigate together to reconstruct the facts that led to the disappearance of their mentor.

What it’s like to play Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is what is called an open world action RPG, that is, an action role-playing video game set in an open and freely explorable world. This world is obviously the city of Gotham, which is truly vast, dark and beautiful and after the first chapter, a little on the tracks, you can visit every corner. True: the frame-rate is locked at 30 FPS (unfortunately not always stable), which is now a bit anachronistic, but this allows a greater wealth of details and in any case it did not seem to affect the gaming experience.

The story can be faced with the character you prefer: us we mainly used Red Hood and Nightwing (mostly for consistency with the original comics), but at any time you can return to the base of the team and switch between them, which are different in characteristics, skills and fighting styles. The game, among other things, manages to give well the sense of belonging to a teamthrough communications that keep everyone updated on the progress made.

From the first clashes it is clear how much was borrowed from the freeflow system invented by Rocksteady Studios for the titles of the series Arkham: it’s all one sequence of lunges and dodges, with the buttons to press at the right times to create very spectacular and effective attack patterns. The fights with the various bosses, such as Clayface, Dr. Freeze, Harley Quinn and others, are also very beautiful. they seemed a bit too long: they are not overly complicated to overcome, but it takes time to do it. A little too long, in our opinion.



Red Hood is the perfect character if you want a more action experience

One thing that we really liked is the investigative part: Batman is often called “the greatest detective in the world” (not for nothing he was born on the pages of Detective Comicsnow almost 85 years ago), his heirs are no less, and the developers have decided to devote ample space to these skills. Players will often find themselves faced with environments that they will have to examine carefully, linking various clues together to proceed or otherwise to see if they form evidence. Nothing too difficult, and yet very satisfying.

Gotham Knights can be downloaded from Steam, Xbox Store or PS Store and costs just over 70 euros. For those who miss Batman (or for those who want more, after this), the 3 Rocksteady games are still available anyway. And still very beautiful and enjoyable, despite the fact that ten years have passed since its release.



Nightwing in action

What we liked

Curated from an artistic point of view

Sequences of investigation

Variety of environments and things to do

What we didn’t like