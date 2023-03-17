A really cheap, quick to set up and well-functioning Ambilight alternative without soldering or tinkering thanks to a small camera and a ready-made kit with a processing unit and 4x fully wired LED strips.

On Amazon.de you can see the backlight 25% immediate discount for 54,74 €.

So far there has not been a cheap and really well-functioning Philips Ambilight alternative. Govee changes that with their quite cheap Govee DreamView T1 Set off already 54,74€ on Amazon.de completely. The set is installed in no time at all, requires no soldering, can be used without an external player and works with all displayed screen content.

Anyone with Alternatives to Philips TV lighting Ambilight that dynamically illuminates the wall to match the screen content, will have noticed that there are actually only the Raspberry Pi self-constructions or the rather expensive replacement Philips LEDs with a computing unit. Self-made works just as well with addressable LEDs. However, it requires a lot of work, fiddling, tinkering, soldering and adjusting the software on the Pi.

Philips itself offers an individual solution that can be purchased and retrofitted, but it is very expensive. Only the LED strips cost over €150 depending on the length required and the processing unit, which converts external HDMI signals, is currently €250. This is expensive fun that doesn’t seem to be compatible with apps that are used directly on the television, for example .

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Govee LED TV backlight scope of delivery LED strips, control box, power cable, full HD camera length of the LED strips 2 × 70 cm + 2 × 120 cm, waterproof, self-adhesive dimmable/controllable yes, segments can be controlled individually particularities Amazon Alexa voice input, Google voice assistant, Govee app consumption 24 Watt Recommended TV size 55-65″ model designation H61993D1DE

Easy setup with camera

Govee takes a different but no less effective approach for a significantly lower price. In terms of functionality, there are hardly any disadvantages or real limitations compared to the original, especially in the latest version. Govee does without a processing unit with an HDMI input for the sources as a setter and relies on one instead Full HD camera that can be placed on the frame above the TV or attached to the bottom. This Camera recognizes the gradients and sends it to a control unit, which in turn is connected to the LED strips and reproduces the corresponding colors in the right places.



(The content is recognized by a full HD camera)

The Ambilight Raspberry Pi DIY, as well as the official replacement purchase from Philips, rely on an external feed of the video content via HDMI in order to pick up the color signals. However, if you use the TV’s internal player, you won’t see any color gradients. In other words, you have to connect a TV box, a TV stick, a media receiver or something similar in order to be able to use the backlight at all. That’s how it works with Govee with all the content displayed on the TV, thanks to the camera regardless of the source played, because the Govee solution is not connected to the TV at all.

Fast setup

Assembly and attachment can be done in just a few minutes. Nothing needs to be soldered or cut here. The LED strips are already divided into 4 areas, with cables already attached at the corners and are simply glued to the back of the TV using the 3M adhesive tape that has already been applied. Then all you have to do is connect the computing unit, the LEDs and the power supply and you’re almost done.



(Easily set up quickly and easily)

Great, simple app, quick calibration

With the Govee App will by means of WLAN and Bluetooth found and recognized in no time at all with the LED strips. It comes with a couple of foam markers to stick in the corners of the TV (they can also be easily removed without leaving any residue). In the app you then have to drag the image area of ​​all 4 corners to the plastic corners and save the whole thing. More is not necessary for a calibration.

If you like, you can also switch the modes to music recognition, manual color selection, your own gradients and ready-made themes such as sunsets. voice commands are also possible and are optional via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant implemented. You can also use voice to reduce the brightness independently of the Govee app.

Not always 100% accurate color recognition

The Ambilight test videos (example 1, example 2, example 3) that you can find on YouTube look really fantastic. The color recognition in the newer Govee model shown here is significantly better and more precise than in the old model. There is almost no visible time lag.

Our test on a 55″ TV

When there are clear color definitions on the TV, the effect achieved is fantastic. If many different colors are displayed on the TV, only a few dominant colors are picked up and passed on to the LEDs.

Part but that also happens not completely correct. Yellow is occasional some green, orange is often then also called Rot scored. At dark areas comes often blue or purple out of here.

This may not be that accurate, but in fast movements with a lot of content, the result is somehow awesome. You also have to consider that the set is significantly cheaper and can be used on televisions between 55 and 65 inches or possibly a little larger/smaller without much effort.

Conclusion

Set up is easy and really quick. The LED strip is ready for use immediately after quick calibration via the app. The result is quite impressive, although not always 100% accurate to the colors displayed. Nevertheless, you not only have cool color gradients on the wall behind, but also indirect room lighting. Especially in the evening this is also quite pleasant and better than sitting in the dark.

If you are looking for something more accurate, you have to use the original Philips Ambilight solutions or invest time and more money to build your Raspberry Pi Ambilight yourself. However, it takes significantly more time to get such a system including all components up and running.