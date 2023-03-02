Both lighting systems from Govee make a good impression on paper, even if the price difference is not immediately understandable.

cracker! Govee offers you the floor lamp on its own website dank Coupon for just now 76,50 € on. Delivery is from a EU-Lager.

Let there be light! Okay, maybe that’s being a little too theatrical, but I think anyone who’s played around with smart lighting for a little while has already crossed this line of thought.

With the two Govee Lyra Floor lamps are another way to level up your home with the right lighting. You can order the floor lamps for a price 76,50€ on Eu.govee.com

Govee H6076 Govee H6072 Compatible devices WiFi+BLE WiFi+BLE Color RGBIC+Warm White RGBIC+Warm White Lumen 1000 1500 color temperature 3300-4300K 2200-6500K scene mode 58 64 Music mode 6 6 Performance 24 Watt 30 Watt RRP 109,99€ 149,99€

Govee floor lamp H6076

design and construction

The design of the Govee floor lamp does not hide any surprises and is also summarized quite quickly. In principle, this is just about 4 Elements, which are assembled with the help of screws and thus provide space for an LED light bar. The lamp reaches a Height of 140 cm and one on the base width of 20 cm.

A smart lamp with many functions

Of course, you don’t get a simple corner light with a few colors from Govee, but a whole package crammed with functions. For example, you have the opportunity to create your own color pattern, a musickmode and many more. All in all you can go on 16 million colors and 58 Senemodi To fall back on. You can use your smartphone with the Govee app to operate it, or you can use smart assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazons Alexa return. Apple users or Siri users unfortunately have to do without voice input.

Govee Lyra floor lamp H6072

Slightly larger with an “interesting” design

The Govee Lyra floor lamp could be described as the big sibling of the H7076. The structure is relatively the same, only the design is to my taste, let’s say not 100% successful. When set up, the lamp looks a bit like a toilet brush with an extra long handle.

Everyone can decide for themselves whether this is just because of my childish thoughts or not. In the dimensions the Govee Lyra is with Measures 145 x 12.7 cm a little higher and a little wider.

functions and operation

Like the other model in this article, the Lyra has more to offer than just throwing light in different colors onto the wall. Overall, the lamp has the same functions as the cheaper version and a few more.

The lamp also has this 16 million colors and on total 64 light effects. The lyre is also included 1500 Lumen a little lighter. The app or smart assistants such as Google Home and Alexa and alternatively you can also click on one remote control To fall back on.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Both Govee lamps make a really good impression on paper. However, one wonders why one should fall back on the expensive model. In addition to a different design, a few more lighting modes, a remote control and a little more luminosity, this does not offer much added value in my opinion.

The range of functions is not bad and experience with other Govee products also shows that Govee’s lamps and lights work really well and can create a good atmosphere, especially in combination with the good Govee app.