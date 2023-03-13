With the Govee Smart LED spotlights, the manufacturer wants to get out of the apartment and into your garden. The manufacturer manages this relatively well, only here and there are minor weaknesses.

Great prices! Thanks for the set of 2 €5 immediate discount for only 54,99 € and the set of 4 is in right now Lightning Deal for only 89,99 € on Amazon.

The manufacturer Govee has set itself the task of bringing color into your life. With the Govee Smart LED Strahler the manufacturer leaves the house and goes into your (front) garden. The floodlights with 24 watts of power are waterproof and should let your house or garden shine in 16 million colors. You can order the light for a price 54,99€ on Amazon.de.

Technical data of the Govee Smart LED spotlights

Govee Smart LED Strahler Performance 24 Watt light color RGBIC/Warm White color temperature 2200-6500K brightness 500 lumens (per light) Connection Bluetooth/WLAN Features IP66

35 Szenenmodi

4 Music modes

Waterproof, but not really

The radiators do not have an unusual design, but are kept relatively simple and unobtrusive. This is not particularly surprising, since the floodlights are intended to disappear into the garden and only illuminate what is desired. The set includes 2 spotlights, each with a 3 meter cable connected are. The cable to the power supply should also have another 3 meters in length. Furthermore, the Rotate the stand by 270°.

Since the lights are built for outdoor use, Govee hits them right away IP66 protection. Unfortunately, this is where thinking stops, otherwise I can’t explain why the lamps themselves are protected, but that Unfortunately not the power supply. Here you should be careful how you supply your light with electricity.

performance and function

The smart spotlights from Govee have an output of 24 watts per spotlight. This is slightly below the average of other spotlights of this type Manufacturer with 500 lumens specified. With the colors one can on the full draw on the RGB spectrum and warm white with one Color temperature from 2200-6500K. Govee installed per floodlight 2 LEDs that are different thanks to RGBIC can also be controlled separately.

The lights are connected via either Bluetooth or 2,4 GHz WLAN. It is positive that Govee thinks along with you and, in addition to WiFi, also offers the option of connecting and controlling the lamps via Bluetooth if the WiFi does not reach into the garden.

An app for all cases

The floodlights are controlled as usual via the Govee Home Appthere are for Android and iOS. In addition to the standard functions such as a dimmer, color palette, schedule, group control, you also get the typical Govee functions such as 4 Music Modes, a DIY-Mode and 35 Szenenmodi. Alternatively, the lamps can also be connected via the Google Assistentent or Amazons Alexa steer.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

With the Govee Smart LED spotlight, Govees is expanding its own outdoor range. The manufacturer also includes everything for this and also gives their lights the corresponding IP certification. However, it is incomprehensible that this feature is saved for the power supply unit. This narrows the field of application again somewhat, or it amounts to extra costs. The light output is also not the brightest at 24 watts and 500 lumens.

Apart from that, you get the usual Geovee feel-good package with everything you need to create the right lighting mood.