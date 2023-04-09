Digital State Secretary Tursky fears that Netflix and other fee-based providers could make their offers more expensive.

In the EU, there has long been a debate as to whether and how Netflix, Google and other Internet service providers should be asked to pay more for their data-intensive business by Internet service providers. In the discussion about “fair share”, Austria will speak out against the introduction of a gigabit levy at European level, according to State Secretary for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP).

“And for two reasons. The service providers could simply make the offers more expensive and the consumers would then pay twice over higher prices for services and their Internet contracts. I also see net neutrality being endangered by such an additional levy,” says Tursyky.

Consultation runs until May 19th

The warning does not refer to free services for end customers such as Google or YouTube, but to paid offers such as Netflix, which would then probably pass on the additional costs to consumers, it said. The costs of the consumers for the Internet provider would not increase, but then the possibly passed on costs of the content providers would also come, according to the State Secretariat.

The EU Commission is currently holding a public consultation on the fair share debate (deadline May 19). The demand for such a tax has been around since 2012. At the time, however, this proposal was rejected as unfair and unworkable, explained Tursky. France and Spain are currently in favor of such a levy, while Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium, for example, are opposed.

(WHAT)