Home Technology Government at EU level against “fair share” for Netflix & Co
Technology

Government at EU level against “fair share” for Netflix & Co

by admin
Government at EU level against “fair share” for Netflix & Co

Digital State Secretary Tursky fears that Netflix and other fee-based providers could make their offers more expensive.

In the EU, there has long been a debate as to whether and how Netflix, Google and other Internet service providers should be asked to pay more for their data-intensive business by Internet service providers. In the discussion about “fair share”, Austria will speak out against the introduction of a gigabit levy at European level, according to State Secretary for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP).

“And for two reasons. The service providers could simply make the offers more expensive and the consumers would then pay twice over higher prices for services and their Internet contracts. I also see net neutrality being endangered by such an additional levy,” says Tursyky.

Consultation runs until May 19th

The warning does not refer to free services for end customers such as Google or YouTube, but to paid offers such as Netflix, which would then probably pass on the additional costs to consumers, it said. The costs of the consumers for the Internet provider would not increase, but then the possibly passed on costs of the content providers would also come, according to the State Secretariat.

The EU Commission is currently holding a public consultation on the fair share debate (deadline May 19). The demand for such a tax has been around since 2012. At the time, however, this proposal was rejected as unfair and unworkable, explained Tursky. France and Spain are currently in favor of such a levy, while Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium, for example, are opposed.

See also  I dreamed of a tech pot capable of doing everything by itself: this is how it went

(WHAT)

You may also like

Can’t think of it! Bing Chat AI is...

Green screen or blue screen – the differences

Red Hat OpenShift: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Easter eggs and co often from less sustainable...

Super Mario deals at Alternate: Game deals at...

Interactive map shows which people are famous in...

April 2023

Watched Amazon Fire TV Omni, Series 2 &...

Cell phone customers are now getting this glaring...

Kia’s new electric flagship: the SUV EV9

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy