GoVR, the virtual reality platform for language learning

Meta has always maintained – as its cornerstone in the implementation of the Metaverse – that AI is a valid ally to facilitate school learning by making it engaging and fun. A message that seems to be already assimilated between Generation Z and Alpha, as highlighted by the survey “GoStudent Future of Education Report 2023”. Promoted by Go Student, an e-Learning company created with the aim of helping students study with online video lessons, it involved 1015 parents and 1015 students aged between 14 and 16 from all over Europe. The results are almost universal, with 79% of young students deeming the inclusion of technology in the curriculum to improve learning and creativity. Again, 77% find it interesting to use the metaverse for educational purposes and 61% believe that using these technologies would make learning more fun. Parents themselves (69%) understand its potential.

The mission of finding new ways of teaching through the use of virtual reality was a main idea for Go Student – founded in 2016 in Vienna and today present in 22 countries with more than 1,500 employees and 22 international offices. A desire that today has come true with the birth of the GoVR virtual and immersive reality platform conceived for language learning and designed for students aged between 13 and 18. First VR educational offering designed in partnership with Meta through a donation of Meta Quest 2 VR headsets and Immerse, a metaverse created specifically for language learning, a $11.5 million platform where members can come together and talk .

GoVR promises to offer virtual reality group language learning experiences in a way that Meta had already imagined: recreating real-life scenes in a virtual world guided by native-speaking tutors. A method of teaching through the use of virtual reality designed to be best enjoyed with a VR viewer, but also via desktop. GoVR lessons last 50 minutes and are organized in small groups (up to eight students) to guarantee an interactive, immersive and personalized learning experience.

“GoVR represents a giant leap in language learning. We have transformed the traditional classroom into an engaging playground where students can experience, interact and learn languages ​​in fun and effective ways,” commented Felix Ohswald, CEO and co-founder of GoStudent. Meta also joined the chorus: “For most of us, learning is socialization: we learn from and with each other and from each other’s experiences. That’s why the unique sense of presence and immersion these technologies create can revolutionize education. Partners like GoStudent will help us understand how teachers and students can get the most out of these technologies,” said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta.

Will it work? The advantages of VR technology in language learning have been evident in the research conducted by Immerse, in support of his activities. Their studies show significant improvements in listening and reading skills following VR experiences, with 98.8% of students reporting improvement in spoken English. Additionally, after just 200 minutes spent on the platform, students saw an 8.5% increase in English language scores, proving how VR learning surpasses conventional classroom methods.