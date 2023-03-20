GPT-4 Bing Chat AI second batch trial play｜OpenAI’s artificial intelligence model officially launched the latest GPT-4 version a few days ago. It is said that it is more functional than GPT-3.5, which has set off the ChatGPT artificial intelligence boom on the Internet before. Powerful, users are naturally eager to try.



(Update on 3/19: Microsoft seems to have patched the loopholes required by this method, and users who have successfully used it earlier are now being bounced back to the Waiting List status. Friends who are interested in using New Bing can pay close attention to updates. )



Microsoft Bing is one of the first artificial intelligence tools on the market to implement the GPT-4 API (Figure Microsoft)

In addition to paying to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, you can also use the new version of Microsoft Bing Chat that has adopted the GPT-4 API. However, to try the new Bing, users were required to join the waiting list before Microsoft opened the right to use to users. But recently, someone has revealed a method that allows users to “jump in the queue” to use the new version of Bing in real time and experience some of the functions of GPT-4.

1 step 3 minutes to break through the waiting list and try the new version of Bing

After a period of testing, Microsoft has begun to “release” users in different regions on a large scale to let them experience the new version of Bing AI Chat. However, users in Hong Kong still need to log in to the waiting list (Waitlist). A simple way to break through the waiting list and instantly enable Bing AI features with frequently used accounts👇👇👇

It is worth noting that the new version of Bing enabled in this way can also be used in the Bing App on the mobile phone, and because of the function of the mobile phone, users can chat with Bing instantly by voice input commands.

Because of the function of the mobile phone, users can instantly chat with Bing by voice input commands. (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

In addition to the question-and-answer chat mode, users can also enter simple commands on the computer Edge browser to let Bing AI directly output text in different styles. It is a good tool in writing, and with the blessing of GPT-4 Under this, the writing speed is faster and the writing is more fluent.

In the browser version of Bing, in addition to the chat mode, a “composition mode” has been added to allow Bing AI to directly output text in different styles (Figure Bing)

Bing Chat is only for experience and does not use up the functions of GPT-4

However, it is worth mentioning that although the AI ​​Chat function of Microsoft Bing has already used the GPT-4 API, it still stays in the ChatGPT-style text answering mode and has not exhausted the multimodal,That is to say, it can read pictures and text features to work for users (detailed functions can be found in another article)。

In addition, Microsoft currently has a limit on the number of users who can interact with Bing AI every day. Each person can only ask 10 groups of questions per day, and each group of questions can ask a maximum of 15 questions. 150 questions can be issued; however, with the full input of GPT-4, Bing AI’s calculations will be faster and more stable. Recently, Microsoft has gradually relaxed this limit.