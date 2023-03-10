GPT-4 is coming next week – and it’s going multimodal: advance notice from Microsoft



GPT-4 is coming next week: At an approximately one-hour hybrid information event entitled “AI in Focus – Digital Kickoff” on March 9, 2023, four employees from Microsoft Germany presented large language models as a disruptive force for companies and their Azure OpenAI offering in detail before. Rather casually, Andreas Braun, CTO Microsoft Germany and Lead Data & AI STU, mentioned the imminent release of GPT-4. The fact that Microsoft is working on multimodality with OpenAI shouldn’t have been a secret since the release of Kosmos-1 at the beginning of March.

dr Andreas Braun, CTO Microsoft Germany and Lead Data & AI STU at Microsoft’s digital kickoff: “Focus on AI” (screenshot) (Image: Microsoft)

“We will present GPT-4 next week”

“We will present GPT-4 next week, we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example videos,” said Braun in his speech on the possible applications of AI and ChatGPT. The CTO described large language models as “game changers” because they teach machines to understand natural language. In a statistical way, the machines would then understand what was previously only readable and understandable for humans. The technology is now so advanced that it works “in principle in all languages”: You can ask in German and get the answer in Italian. With the multimodality, Microsoft(-OpenAI) will also “make the models comprehensive”.

Disruption and “old sweethearts”

In addition to Braun, the managing director of Microsoft Germany, Marianne Janik, was present, who commented on the disruption caused by AI in companies. Janik emphasized the value creation potential of artificial intelligence and spoke of a turning point – the current AI development and ChatGPT are “an iPhone moment”. It’s not about replacing jobs, but about doing repetitive tasks in a different way than before. One point that is often forgotten in the public discussion is that “in Germany we still have a lot of legacy in our companies” and “keep old sweethearts alive for years”.

Disruption does not necessarily go hand in hand with job loss. “Many experts will be needed to make the use of AI add value,” emphasized Janik. Traditional job descriptions would now change and exciting new jobs would arise through enrichment with the new opportunities. She recommends that companies set up internal competence centers that could train employees to use AI and pool ideas for projects. “The migration of old sweethearts should be considered”.

Disruption in German industry: Keynote by Marianne Janik, CEO Microsoft Germany at “AI in focus” (screenshot) (Image: Microsoft)

In addition, the managing director emphasized that Microsoft does not use customer data to train models (which, however, at least for the research partner OpenAI, according to its ChatGPT policy, does not or did not apply). Janik also spoke of “democratization” – by which she only meant the immediate usability of the models within the Microsoft product range, in particular their broad availability through the integration of AI in the Azure platform, in Outlook and Teams.

Use cases that are already possible today

Senior AI Specialist Clemens Sieber and Chief Technologist Business Development KI & Emerging Technologies Holger Kenn provided insight into the practical use of AI and use cases their teams are currently working on, but also shared some technical background. Kenn explained what multimodal AI is all about, which can convert text not only from images but also from music and video, and spoke about the GPT-3.5 model class and the embeddings, which are used to display text internally in the model. Responsible AI is already built into Microsoft products, and “millions of requests can be mapped in the APIs” via the cloud. What most of those present probably agreed with him was that now was the time to get started. Especially in the programming area, the programming models such as Codex and Copilot make work easier when creating boilerplate code.

Business Development AI & Emerging Technologies, both Microsoft Germany ” height=”861″ high-dpi-quality=”70″ layout=”responsive” quality=”85″ src=”https://www.heise.de/imgs/18/3/7/1/5/0/2/9/Screenshot_2023-03-09_132617-b2fca33e2d50b670.jpg” style=”aspect-ratio: 1660 / 861;” width=”1660″> dr Holger Kenn, Chief Technologist Business Development AI & Emerging Technologies, vividly explains how multimodality works (“AI in focus”, screenshot) (Image: Microsoft)

Clemens Siebler used use cases to illustrate what is already possible today. In this way, speech-to-text telephone calls could be recorded and call center agents no longer had to summarize and type in the content manually. According to Siebler, a large Microsoft customer in the Netherlands, which takes 30,000 calls a day, saved 500 working hours a day. The prototype for the project was created within two hours, and a single developer implemented the project in two weeks (plus additional time for final implementation). According to him, the three most common use cases are answering questions on company knowledge that is only accessible to employees, AI-supported document processing and semi-automation by processing spoken language in call and contact centers.

“AI in focus – digital kickoff” by Microsoft on March 9, 2023 (screenshot) (Image: Microsoft)

When asked about operational reliability and factuality, Siebler pointed out that the AI ​​would not always answer correctly, so it was necessary to validate it. According to him, Microsoft is currently creating confidence metrics to address this problem. Customers often only use the AI ​​support on their own data sets, which is primarily about reading comprehension and asking about inventory data – here the models are already quite accurate. However, the text generated by the model remains generative and is therefore not easily verifiable. “We build a feedback loop around it with thumbs up and thumbs down,” says Siebler – it’s an iterative process. Interestingly, none of the four Microsoft employees commented on the AI ​​integration into the in-house search engine, “the new Bing”. The final panel discussion was not open to questions from the audience and only pre-registered participants were admitted to the event.

Microsoft and European AI regulation footnote

On the subject of regulation, Microsoft Germany was a little more open at the AI ​​kickoff event than the Microsoft and US position deposited in Brussels, and pointed out in particular the dangers of regulation for innovation and the “grassroots community”. there. “Of course, open source must also be able to thrive,” said Janik. Undoubtedly an important concern, but its advocate is probably not called Microsoft. The MIT Technology Review reported on the subject of attempts to influence European legislative processes in early March 2023, and a year ago European cloud providers filed a cartel complaint about the hyperscaler’s anti-competitive practices. Against this background, commitments to fairness, security, the right to privacy and reliability were perhaps more to be understood as a message to business customers and partners.

Anyone who is more deeply interested in the activities of BigTech corporations like Microsoft around the AI ​​Act in Brussels should refer to the research results of the lobbying control group Corporate Europe Observatory, in particular their report “The Lobbying Ghost in the Machine” from the end of February 2023. Behind the scenes, BigTech seems to be keen to keep its generative AI models free from an overly strong commitment to AI security and European legal norms, and instead to shift the regulatory obligations and responsibility for any damage to European providers and user groups.

As a potential customer, it is important to consider this, since the contractual penalties provided for in the upcoming AI Act when using high-risk AI (which currently includes ChatGPT and Co.) could hit a company hard, with up to 30 million euros or 6 percent of annual sales. The details are in the publicly available draft regulation in Article 71 under “Sanctions”. However, Microsoft’s information event was not a press conference on this topic, but was more likely aimed at potential or existing business customers and future partner companies.



