GPU-Z upgrade version 2.53, finally supports RTX 4070 | XFastest News

Techpowerup has not updated for a long time since GPU-Z was updated in December last year. The last update added the support of RX 7900 series and RTX 4070Ti, and there have been many new graphics cards born in the past few months. RTX 4070 was released before The software did not fully recognize the graphics card during the evaluation, and today they finally updated GPU-Z to version 2.53, adding support for a bunch of new graphics cards.



The new version of the software adds support for the RTX 4070 desktop graphics card, as well as the RTX 40 series mobile graphics card, as well as the little-known mobile version RTX 3060 with GA104 GPU, and the RTX 3050 6GB mobile graphics card. AMD, including RDNA3 architecture RX 7600S mobile graphics card and Apple Mac system exclusive Radeon Pro W6900X.

The specific update list is as follows:

NVIDIA Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070, Mobile RTX 4090/4080/4070/4060/4050, RTX 6000 Ada, Mobile RTX 3060 (GA104 core), Mobile RTX RTX 3050 6GB, RTX 2050, Hopper H100 PCIe, RTX 2080 Ti ES.

AMD graphics card: Radeon RX 7600S, Pro W6900X, Pro V620, Mendocino architecture Ryzen APU.

Intel：Raptor Lake-HX、Alder Lake-N、Alder Lake-U i3-1210U、Rocket Lake的UHD P750。

source