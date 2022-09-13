Home Technology GQ 300TH x Mercedes-AMG 55th Anniversary : Experience Experience
Technology

by admin
GQ 300TH x Mercedes-AMG 55th Anniversary : Experience Experience

[SPECIAL] When maintaining evolution becomes an innate instinct, you can be the first to be the first and to be brave.

With the evolution of the times, GQ continues to optimize the definition of male style and create market influence, while Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-AMG, a performance sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, continues its dedication to automotive craftsmanship and challenges the ultimate in performance luxury. The pursuit of innovation and the courage to surpass are the common genes of these two brands. We have always believed that only by changing the status quo can we sublimate and refine and break through the limits.

Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. In the spirit of Changing the game, it will continue to develop more legendary works of performance luxury, and cooperate with the GQ 300 issue to “create”, “experience”, “influence”, “cross-border” “The four chapters review the achievements and marks along the way, and those key moments of change make people deeply understand that only the courage to break the framework can be the game Changer!

Chapter 2 | Experience Experience Personalized service is addictive

GQ Up Club Men Up Club

