[SPECIAL] When maintaining evolution becomes an innate instinct, you can be the first to be the first and to be brave.

With the evolution of the times, GQ continues to optimize the definition of male style and create market influence, while Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-AMG, a performance sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, continues its dedication to automotive craftsmanship and challenges the ultimate in performance luxury. The pursuit of innovation and the courage to surpass are the common genes of these two brands. We have always believed that only by changing the status quo can we sublimate and refine and break through the limits.

Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. In the spirit of Changing the game, it will continue to develop more legendary works of performance luxury, and cooperate with the GQ 300 issue to “create”, “experience”, “influence”, “cross-border” “The four chapters review the achievements and marks along the way, and those key moments of change make people deeply understand that only the courage to break the framework can be the game Changer!

Chapter 1 | Creating an Initiation, Breaking the Market Framework and Reshaping the Boundaries

GQ stirs up the inner depths of men with chic style

Things that make people accustomed to, may be the enchantment barrier in pursuit of perfection. Taking the cover of men’s fashion magazines as an example, idols, actors and singers are familiar SOPs, but they have also become a practice. GQ chose a different path to start. In 2001, it invited the political stars of the time to shoot the cover. The tough political figures were integrated into a new style. Through diverse and profound male thinking, it was like exploring the other side of the moon first, and letting the public see politics. The characters are unknown, but lively and interesting alternative appearances.

Not only that, GQ has turned the MOTY Man of the Year Award Ceremony into a concept creation platform. Incorporating the concept of editing into the event to increase the participation of the public. For example, in 2016, Huashan Night Museum specially introduced the “JUMP IN! Adult-only game ball pool” from the United Kingdom, which can accommodate more than 90,000 white balls, and jumped off the platform. After sinking into the ball pool, all the pressure is instantly relieved. Not only does it attract more than a thousand people to participate, but GQ also uses this to redefine the term “style man”, and deeply stimulates the inner depth of men with innovative ideas.