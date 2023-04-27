Grafana: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Grafana. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Grafana on April 27th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the open source product Grafana are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Grafana Security Release (Stand: 26.04.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Grafana – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Grafana Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Grafana is an open source analysis and visualization software.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Grafana to disclose information and cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28119 and CVE-2023-1387 traded.

Systems affected by the Grafana vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source Grafana < 9.5.1 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

Open Source Grafana < 9.5.0 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

Open Source Grafana < 9.4.9 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

Open Source Grafana < 9.3.13 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

Open Source Grafana < 9.2.17 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

Open Source Grafana < 8.5.24 (cpe:/a:grafana:grafana)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Grafana Security Release vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://grafana.com/blog/2023/04/26/grafana-security-release-new-versions-of-grafana-with-security-fixes-for-cve-2023-28119-and-cve-2023-1387/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Grafana. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/27/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

