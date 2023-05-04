Gran Sasso laboratories, the underground universe

This text is part of the Italian Tech album “In search of a better future”, on newsstands with Repubblica on May 4th.

When the large steel door opens and the car enters from the Gran Sasso tunnel in the heart of the mountain, one feels the reverence and emotion of being admitted into a sanctuary of knowledge. It is in the oxymoron of shut yourself up under 1,400 meters of rock to investigate the stars and the universe that the mind feels vertigo, admired for the extraordinary ability of scientists to hypothesize and seek answers where it would be less plausible for a layman to find them.

Our visit begins with explaining why in 1979 the physicist Antonio Zichichi he had the idea of ​​equipping the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, of which he was president, with a large underground laboratory dedicated to fundamental physics. The Gran Sasso National Laboratories are not located in the heart of a mountain to hide, to carry out secret experiments, or to conceal dangerous materials. In the shelter of the rock, scientists seek answers to questions such as “How was the universe born?”, “How do stars work?”, “What is the nature of the neutrino?”, “What is dark matter?” because for their experiments they need an environment with low natural radioactivity. In fact, the mountain serves as an umbrella that shelters from the cosmic rain. In the large halls and large galleries, thanks to the dolomitic-type rock, capable of reducing the flux of cosmic rays and in itself containing only a small percentage of uranium and thorium, the main culprits of natural radioactivity, particles of galactic origin penetrate less and extragalactic. It is as if in the Laboratories the voice of the universe could be heard better because the background noise has been reduced.

Zichichi, aware of the environment necessary for the study of particles otherwise very difficult to observe, had the intuition of exploit the works for the tunnel along the A24 Rome-L’Aquila motorway for the creation of a large research centre. The excavation works for the construction of the underground rooms on one side of the motorway tunnel that crosses the Gran Sasso began in 1982 and cost 77 billion lire (less than 40 million euros). The Laboratories became operational in 1987 and today, due to the size and wealth of scientific instruments, are the largest and most important facility of its kind in the world, where 1,000 scientists from 30 countries are engaged in about 20 experiments in various stages of implementation. The LNGS are one of the four laboratories of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics – the other three are in Catania, Frascati (RM) and Legnaro (PD) – financed by the Ministry of University and Research, while the projects are international collaborations and are co-funded by universities and scientific bodies from all over the world.

The large halls carved into the rock, each measuring 100 meters in length, 20 in width and 18 in heightthe impressive technology necessary for research and to obtain optimal air conditioning – due to the amount of water present in the mountain, the natural temperature is around 7 °C and the humidity is almost 100% throughout the year – they may give the impression that the costs to the state are enormous, but the figures are rather small.

“In our balance sheet, what weighs the most is the ordinary management of the structures – he explains Carlo Bucci, head of the Research Division – . We have now won an important tender financed by the Pnrr, thanks to which we will carry out a series of upgrading and modernization of the LNGS, including the upgrading of energy efficiency, with a series of interventions on external structures”.

A short distance from the entrance to the underground tunnels, in Assergi, there is in fact an external part of the LNGS, which houses offices, other laboratories, support services, conference rooms and a library. It is in the canteen with a panoramic view that one understands why those in charge often repeat words such as “internationalisation” and “research democracy” and why scientists from all over the world want to bring their experiments to Gran Sasso. Women and men of different origins and ages never stop discussing their work over a plate of pasta, their faces heated by the discussion reveal the passion that makes them capable of dedicating their entire lives to trying to confirm a hypothesis.

Beyond the sophisticated machinery and impressive structures of the laboratories, it is talking to the project managers that leads to the heart of the research.

Marcellus Messina he is the physicist who coordinates one of the flagship experiments, XENONnT, suggestively titled by the popular material of the LNGS “Lighting up the dark”. Discover the nature of dark matter, or dark matter, is one of the main challenges of modern physics, since astrophysical observations have undoubtedly shown that most of the mass contained in galaxies and in the largest observable structures in the cosmos is not luminous, i.e. it does not emit or absorb electromagnetic radiation but dark. Dark matter could be made of a new yet unknown particle, which the XENONnT experiment seeks to identify.

Messina, with many years of past experience in various foreign research institutes such as Columbia University and New York University Abu Dhabi, explains all this in front of a kind of three-story building built in the gallery, managing in the meantime to enlighten even the ignorant in physics like us on his experiment. The structure is transparent, inside the researchers move between cables, screens and cylinders connected on the outside to a sort of silo, full of ultra-pure xenon, a noble, colourless, odorless and very heavy gas. The large tank is actually a time projection chamber, in which xenon is the medium used to detect dark matter interactions.

“The idea of ​​building the walls of the building in transparent material came about when I was at Columbia University – says Messina -, together with Professor Elena Aprile we thought it would help to understand that we don’t do strange things in here, that there is nothing to hide. Everyone liked the idea and we realized that until then transparent panels weren’t used, thinking of saving money, instead we discovered that they cost less”. The first nucleus of the Xenon project started in 2005 and the 18 years that have already passed underline another fundamental aspect of nuclear physics research in general and of the experiments underway at the LNGS. “With great approximation we can say that the average life of our experiments is 20 years – says Messina -. It is not just a question of developing a research hypothesis and the method we intend to use, we also need to build all the instrumentation”.

In fact, scientists devote their lives to waiting to record the rare collision of a very elusive particle. Does it take a huge dose of optimism?

“In the meantime, it is important to underline that even if this should never happen, our experiment has already given fundamental results in ascertaining the best limit for the search for dark matter and is preparing the foundations for the next research, or the ground for the next step – clarifies the scientist – Not only that, both our data and the tools we use to obtain them they often have practical implications, just think that medical tests such as PET and all modern diagnostics are based precisely on nuclear physics. In any case – and here Messina’s face is transfigured as if in ecstasy – I agree with Fernando Ferroni (former president of the Infn ed) who defined the research as one of the greatest expressions of pure love. Sometimes it can feel frustrating to look for a signal and not find it, but whatever you discover along the way is just as important. In basic research the path is more important than the result“.

In these galleries, experiments, research and results are linked in a continuum of dedication, a look to the future and consideration of the past. We go through a gallery to a small warehouse, where finds from 2000 years ago are kept, which proved to be indispensable for the Cuore experiment on the properties of neutrinos. On the shelves there are in fact lead ingots from the wreck of a Roman ship sunk in the first century BC. C. near Oristano, in Sardinia. In the early 1990s, the Infn and the Sardinian Superintendence formed a consortium to recover them. About a thousand were brought to the surface, and 270 have been melted down for use as extremely pure shielding. The Romans in fact separated the silver from the lead, thus unknowingly removing the uranium as well and giving the remaining metal unique characteristics.

The continuity between past and future is even more evident in the workshop where the research team of Donato Orlandi, aerospace engineer, responsible for the mechanical service, works between sophisticated 3D printers and traditional benches with vices. Here we contribute to the creation of devices such as the Borexino experiment for the study of solar neutrinos, characterized by a stainless steel container 18 meters high, or the complex mechanical assemblies of the DarkSide experiment, which will look for direct evidence of dark matter. Orlandi explains the complex work of designing and conceiving the components and, once again, listening to him, one understands the importance of research which, by planning for the future, offers precious technologies to the present.

“Starting from the needs of the experiments, we carry out studies and prototypes which – underlines Orlandi – are very often transferred to mass use. Our fortune is to study and directly apply what we create and, compared to companies that need to make immediate profits, often neglecting research and development, we we can carry out scientific research and industrial development together, always looking a little ahead of anyone else“.

The importance of LNGS for the technology transfer is underlined again by Bucci at the end of the visit.

“The technology we use every day is based on physics from at least 30 years ago. Our experiments have a long life and part of the research and development we are engaged in are preparatory to others that will have to start in the future. Our modus operandi is based on the democracy of scienceso the choice of experiments always takes place through a process of comparison and all data are shared. There is nothing secretboth because the funding is public and because our experiments do not result in immediate patents. Our main focus is pure research. In this regard, I like to quote the American physicist and popularizer Richard Feynmann who compared physics to sex: there are practical consequences, but that’s not why we do it. The point is, we like science per se.”