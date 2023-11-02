Gran Turismo 7 receives major update with new cars, tracks, and multiplayer features in Update 1.40

Polyphony Digital has just released Update 1.40 for their popular racing game, Gran Turismo 7, and it is being hailed as the biggest update since the game’s debut. The highly anticipated update brings a wealth of new content to the game, enhancing almost every aspect of the gameplay experience.

One of the standout features of the update is the addition of new cars and tracks. Players will now have access to a wider variety of vehicles, allowing for even more customization and choice when it comes to their racing experience. Additionally, new tracks have been added, providing fresh challenges for players to conquer.

The update also brings several new gameplay modes and features. World Tours, a popular feature among players, has been expanded with new events and challenges. Players will now have the opportunity to earn licenses, test their skills, and complete the cafe menu, adding an extra layer of depth to the game.

Multiplayer functionality has also been enhanced in Update 1.40. The update includes the highly anticipated split-screen mode, allowing up to four players to compete against each other on the same screen. This new feature is sure to bring even more excitement and competitiveness to multiplayer races.

In addition to the new content, the update also includes a host of bug fixes and improvements. Polyphony Digital has listened to player feedback and addressed several issues that were affecting the gameplay experience. This dedication to improving the game shows the developer’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for their players.

To make the game even more visually stunning, Update 1.40 introduces wider photo options, allowing players to capture even more breathtaking moments on the track. Additionally, the GT Auto customization options have been expanded, giving players even more ways to personalize their cars.

Fans of Gran Turismo 7 can find the full details of all the new content in Update 1.40 in the patch notes provided by Polyphony Digital. The developer has also released a trailer showcasing some of the exciting additions in the update, giving players a taste of what they can expect.

With the release of Update 1.40, Polyphony Digital has once again proven their commitment to providing new and exciting content for their dedicated fan base. Whether it’s the addition of new cars and tracks, expanded multiplayer features, or improvements and bug fixes, this update is sure to enhance the overall gameplay experience of Gran Turismo 7. Players should prepare themselves for an adrenaline-fueled journey and get ready to hit the track like never before.

