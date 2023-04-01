The latest installment in the popular Gran Turismo series, Gran Turismo 8, has announced its all-electric lineup, promising the same level of realism and excitement fans have come to expect, but with a new focus on sustainable driving.

The move to go all-electric is a bold one, but not entirely unexpected, as more and more companies look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The Gran Turismo 8 promises a truly immersive driving experience, and each EV in the range is designed to capture the unique character of electric driving, from the instant torque to the quiet hum of the electric motors.

Players can expect to see some of the most exciting EVs, including the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi e-tron GT, among others. Gran Turismo 8 also offers players an opportunity to learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and their role in creating a more sustainable future as they progress through the game’s various challenges and races.

In short, keep an eye out for Gran Turismo 8 when it launches on PlayStation 5 later this year. We’ve included the press release below the image below for a full statement on this exciting development.

“In racing, speed is king. But in the age of climate change, sustainability is the new gold standard. That’s why Gran Turismo 8, the latest installment in the popular racing game series, is going green with an all-electric vehicle lineup.

But Gran Turismo 8 isn’t just a game – it’s a celebration of sustainable driving. As players progress through the game’s various challenges and races, they’ll learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and their impact on the environment. Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or a casual gamer, Gran Turismo 8 offers a fun and engaging way to explore the world of electric vehicles and learn about their role in the transition to a more sustainable future.

So buckle up and get ready to hit the virtual track with Gran Turismo 8 – Eco Driving Simulator.